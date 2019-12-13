Firmware Friday: New features for Canon PowerShots, Panasonic S1H / P2HD series and Sony AXS-R7





This week, our regular Firmware Friday roundup is a standout which consists solely of updates adding new features, some of them also fixing bugs at the same time. In all, the list consists of two fixed-lens PowerShot compacts from Canon, plus one interchangeable-lens still camera, nine video cameras and a card recorder from Panasonic, as well as a portable memory recorder from Sony.

Let's get right down to the nitty gritty!

Canon PowerShot G5X II and G7X III

We'll start things off this time with the Canon G5X II version 1.1.0 (download here) and G7X III version 1.2.0 (download here) updates, both of which share new support for 23.98 frames per second video capture as promised back in October, but which otherwise differ in their additions and fixes.

In all, the G5X II update -- whose development we'd further detailed in a subsequent November roundup -- includes the following changes. (The last couple seem to have been introduced in an earlier version 1.0.2 update which was never officially announced, and perhaps was only available in new cameras, preinstalled from the factory):

The option to capture movies in the frame rate of 23.98p has been added.

A new mode for Movie Servo AF has been added.

Autofocus characteristics for Movie Servo AF can be set to [Mode 1], [Mode 2] or [Disable]. Mode 1 (newly added, with firmware version 1.1.0): This mode supports quick and responsive autofocus. Use this autofocus mode when you want the camera to be sensitive to tracking the subject, and for situations when the photographer is moving (such as shooting while walking). Mode 2 (current, with firmware version 1.0.2 or prior): This mode supports smooth and natural autofocus when shooting movies. Use this mode when shooting landscapes or subjects with little or no movement.

Please note: “If you prefer the previous AF characteristics, please select Mode 2 after the firmware update.”

Corrects a PTP communications vulnerability.

Corrects a vulnerability related to firmware update.

The G7X III update's changes include the following:

The option to capture movies in the frame rate of 23.98p has been added.

The BLE remote（BR-E1, HG100-TBR）is supported when using Wi-Fi when live-streaming*.

*This function is only for the area in which live-streaming service is available.

In the autofocus characteristics for Movie Servo AF, “Responsive” is available below [Mode 1] in the menu and “Smooth” is available below [Mode 2].

Panasonic Lumix S1H plus P2HD video cameras / card recorder

Moving along to Panasonic, the company has new firmware for a variety of P2HD fixed-lens and interchangeable-lens video cameras this week, as well as one Lumix mirrorless still camera and a P2HD memory card recorder accessory.

Starting off with the Lumix S1H, firmware version 1.1 (download here) brings the following changes:

Expanded compatibility with Profoto wireless transmitters Profoto wireless transmitters "Air Remote TTL-O/P" and "Profoto Connect-O/P" can be used.

* All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

Performance improvement There were cases where block noise increases depending on the subject in HFR (High Frame Rate) mode. This bug has been fixed.



Panasonic's video camera and memory card recorder updates, meanwhile, all bring support for RTMP over SSL (aka RTMPS) streaming, and improved network authentication security. These can all be downloaded at the links below:

Sony AXS-R7 memory recorder

Finally for this week, the Sony AXS-R7 memory recorder version 4.00 update is currently only available to download in Japan. The only changes are a variety of new high frame-rate recording resolution modes when used with the Venice/CineAltaV MPC-3610 version 4.00 update released last June, which is only available from Sony service agents. New recording resolution / framerate pairs are as follows:

4K 17:9 mode

4K RAW / X-OCN recording at up to 110FPS

4K 2.39:1 mode

X-OCN recording at up to 120FPS

4K 4:3 mode

X-OCN recording at up to 75FPS

6K 3:2 mode

X-OCN recording at up to 60FPS

And that's all for this week. Check back next time for more firmware news!

**Worried you might've missed a critical update lately? Don't be! Just click here for all recent Firmware Friday articles!**

(Camera parts image courtesy of Kelly Hofer / Flickr; used under a Creative Commons CC-BY-2.0 license. Image has been modified from the original.)