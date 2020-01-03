Panasonic G95 Review Conclusion: A compact yet rugged hybrid camera for photo and video creators

Despite the growing popularity of the "full-frame mirrorless" cameras, including those from Panasonic themselves, they are still a key participant in the Micro Four Thirds world, and their latest compact mirrorless camera, the Panasonic G95, is testament to that. For those out there looking for a compact and lightweight camera that's also versatile with wide-ranging features and a not-so-hefty pricetag, the updated Panasonic G95 could be right up your alley. Coming in as the successor -- though not necessarily as a replacement -- to the Lumix G85 from 2016, the G95 slots right above this older model yet right below flagship Panasonic Micro Four Thirds models, such as the G9 and GH5. In doing so, it hits right at a nice sweet spot for both features and price; a prime contender for those advanced amatuer and intermediate-level photographers and video shooters.

Panasonic 100-400mm f/4-6.3 lens at 400mm (800mm equiv.), f/8, 1/500s, ISO 200.

I mention video particularly because the Lumix G95 has been designed as a proper hybrid camera, aimed at both photographers and videographers. On the photo side of things, the G95 brings over the newer 20MP sensor from the G9 as well as ergonomics changes, including larger buttons and top-deck controls for key shooting parameters. Meanwhile for video creators, the G95 brings over some features from the GH5 (and even specs that the G9 doesn't have), such as unlimited 4Kp30 video recording and V-LogL support out of the box (without any of that paid upgrade business).

We've just published our finalized G95 Review Conclusion, and by and large, this latest Lumix MFT camera is a fun and pleasing mirrorless camera. The newer sensor offers excellent image quality and detail and good high ISO quality for this class of camera. Performance specs are decent, but the G95 maintains the same burst speeds as the older G85. However, autofocus (again with the same G85 system) proved fast, reliable and capable in a variety of situations and environments. Overall, it's a fantastic camera for those who want much more than just the basics for advanced photo and video endeavours, but don't want the wallet-emptying price of a flagship camera.

