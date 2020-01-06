Nikon launches new D780 and P950 from CES trade show in Las Vegas

Nikon has just announced new product offerings for both the high-end DSLR world and also the superzoom world with the release of the D780 and P950 cameras. Unveiled along with several new lenses at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, these are Nikon's first new product offerings for 2020.

Successor to the wildly popular Nikon D750 from 2014, the D780 arrives on the scene some 5+ years later and will be a welcome addition for D750 fans awaiting a successor. At first glance you could call the D780 a cross between a D750 and their later mirrorless Z6, as the D780 sports a few key internal compenents ported over from the newer mirrorless model.

Though it keeps the same 24-megapixel image resolution as its predecessor, it actually shares the same sensor as the Z6, and with that, it brings one of the D780's most significant new features: on-sensor phase-detect AF for Live View -- a first for a Nikon DSLR. The D780 features the same 273-point hybrid AF system as the Z6 and includes not only much faster, smoother Live View focusing than previous Nikon DSLRs, but also offers face and eye-detection AF and nearly full-sensor AF coverage.

Other features include a wider native ISO range, up to 7fps burst shooting, weather-sealing, USB-C in-camera charging, a touchscreen, improved battery life, and more advanced video recording features such as full-width 4Kp30, N-Log output and more.

Introducing the new Nikon D780 DSLR

In 2015 Nikon wowed the birding and wildlife world with the P900, a camera that zoomed out to an astounding 2000mm eq. optical reach. This was followed a few years later by the P1000, which extended to an even more remarkable 3000mm eq. zoom reach, yet one that also came with a much heftier body. The just-announced P950 aims to follow in the footsteps of the P900 in offering birding and wildlife photography enthusiasts ample (83x!) reach while still maintaining a relatively small and lightweight package, and coming in at a really good price point as well. ($799.95!)

And while the P950 shares a similar lens to the predecessor P900, it brings a host of upgraded features to the superzoom party, including 4K UHD video at 30p (25p PAL), RAW file capture capability, manual mode while recording movies, and even a slight increase to the already good Vibration Reduction rating (now 5.5 stops). Indeed, on paper the new P950 looks to be a solid upgrade to the hugely popular P900 model, and we'll be eager to get our hands on a sample for both the lab and the field for you as soon as they become available.

Also introducing the new Nikon P950 83x 2000mm eq. superzoom camera

