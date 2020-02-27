Sony A7R IV Review Conclusion: Resolution plus performance make for a truly versatile camera

A while back we published our Sony A7R IV review conclusion in video form, but we've finally circled back with our standard written Review Conclusion. Suffice it to say, the Sony A7R IV is one heck of a camera! Building upon the already-fantastic A7R III, the latest-generation model offers an all-new higher-resolution sensor, faster performance, an even better AF system, improved ergonomics and more. It's a fantastic camera... made even better.

Image quality is incredible, particularly at low ISOs, with the new sensor offering wonderful detail, colors and dynamic range. The high ISO perferformance, too, is top-notch. Matched with its high-resoution sensor are some rather impressive performance specs, including up to 10fps at full-resolution and impressive AF performance with Real-Time Eye AF tracking, the A7R IV is suitable for more than just landscapes and portraiture.

FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G: 600mm, f/6.3, 1/500s, ISO 250

And yet as with previous A7R models, the new A7R IV is still pretty expensive at around $3500, and while the new 61-megapixel sensor offers outstanding image quality, the sheer number of pixels makes for some hefty image files to deal with, more so that with previous generations. For video shooters, the A7R IV is surprisingly well-stocked, too, but still lacks some notable features, such as 4K at 60fps.

Nevertheless, there's a lot to like about Sony's latest A7R model, so for all the details, dive on in to our complted Sony A7R IV Review. Or just head straight to our Conclusion for the final verdict.