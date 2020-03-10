Canon 90D Review Conclusion: A higher-res, faster and more capable intermediate-level Canon DSLR

Are you in the market for a new, not-so-beginner-level camera? What kind of camera? Do you want a DSLR, with a bright optical viewfinder, deep handgrip, and lots of lens options? Or do you put a priority on compactness and portability? Well, with Canon, you have a nice pair of options: the Canon 90D DSLR or the Canon M6 Mark II mirrorless camera. Both of these new cameras offer the same imaging pipeline: a 32.5-megapixel APS-C sensor and a fast DIGIC 8 image processor. And, both of these cameras offer a lot of similarities in image quality, performance features and video recording options. In many ways, the choice comes down to which form-factor you prefer.

EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6L: 70mm, f/16, 1/100s, ISO 125

While we put the finishing touches on our M6 II review, we've unwrapped our final verdict on its "bigger brother," the Canon 90D. The successor to the 80D from 2016, the new 90D offers a higher-res sensor, a faster processor, speedier burst shooting capabilities (besting the 80D and matching the aging 7D II flagship crop-sensor DSLR), and a more sophisticated AF system for both viewfinder shooting and in Live View. On the video side of things, the 90D can now shoot 4K, Full HD up to 60p and high-speed 1080p video captured at 120p.

The 90D offers a lot of features and performance for a camera that, at the end of the day, doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Of course, as with most things, there are some drawbacks and disappointments with the 90D, but overall, it's a really great camera, especially for those looking to upgrade from an older or more beginner-level Canon DSLR.

