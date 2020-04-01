Snag up to $3000 worth of photo gear with this Fujifilm student storytelling contest

Are you a full- or part-time college student with an interest in photography, video and visual storytelling? Are you also, perhaps, in need of some new camera equipment to document or create that burning story idea? Well, you're in luck! Fujifilm North America just launched a new contest for students that could net you up to $3,000 in Fujifilm gear!

The just-launched Fujifilm "Students of Storytelling" contest asks college students to submit proposals for their story idea that can be told or illustrated either through photos or video. Starting today (April 1, 2020) and running through May 31, 2020, story submissions can be sent in either as text, photos or through a video on the website StudentsOfStorytelling.com.

Once the submission window closes, there will be a judging period the following month, ending on June 15th. Winners will then be selected and provided with the Fujifilm X Series or GFX System gear, along with a dedicated hashtag for posting their story images and video as they are created, from June 15, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

"Everyone has a story to tell and we want to help tell it," said Victor Ha, director of marketing, Fujifilm North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division. "We're excited to launch this program to inspire students to create compelling image and video content and to provide a platform to those just starting their creative journey."

Need a bit of inspiration? Our very own Dave Pardue shot the Fujifilm X-T2 in the midst of Hurricane Hermine, and lived to tell this story about it once the storm had passed. Not that you need a hurricane for an interesting story idea of course, nor are they overly predictable, but it might trigger some ideas for your own story submission!

Fujifilm X-T2 image taken during Hurricane Hermine

1/1000s / f/8 / ISO 320 / 210mm eq. / XF 50-140mm f/2.8 WR lens

[Advanced Mode - Dynamic Tone Curve]

For more information on the “Students of Storytelling” contest, and for the Official Contest Rules, visit www.studentsofstorytelling.com. And from all of us here at IR, good luck with your story pitch! Who knows, it could lead to great things in your future.