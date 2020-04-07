Stuck at home? Get creative, document your life at home and win some cash prizes and Sigma gear!

These are unprecedented times, and if you're reading this article, you've probably found yourself stuck at home with a lot of time on your hands. Many of us are yearning to be outside photographing our favorite subjects, shooting video projects, or simply experiencing and documenting the world at large. Alas, most of us are quarantined at home and are likely watching the dust collect on our camera gear...

But here's a spark to hopefully get the creative juices flowing once again. Sigma has just launched a new weekly contest series for photographers and cinematographers that can be done all in the comfort of your home. And, in fact, that's exactly the point. Sigma's new #SigmaShotAtHome contest asks creators to pull out their cameras and get creative in documenting their new-found life at home. Be it scenes from your living room, food that you're cooking, or the daily life of you and your family, the choice for what, and how, you document your home life is completely up to you.

Photo by Heather Larkin. (Image provided by Sigma)

Launched on April 6th and running until June 26, 2020, a panel of Sigma professionals will judge weekly entries based on creativity, originality and adherence to the theme of "shot at home." Weekly winners will then receive a $500 American Express gift card. At the end of each month, there will be an additional winner from the collection of weekly winners, who will win a $1000 American Express gift card.

But it doesn't stop there!

There will also be an overall Grand Prize Winner at the end of the contest, and one lucky person will take home a new Sigma fp camera and a 45mm f/2.8 GD DN lens. A second-place contest winner will receive any Sigma lens of their choice valued at $1000 or less.

"We are in the midst of an unprecedented moment in history that has dramatically impacted the heart of the creative imaging community," says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President, Sigma Corporation of America. "#sigmashotathome is our humble attempt to bring inspiration and creativity to a difficult situation and to remind creators, regardless of stylistic choices, field or gear preferences, that we are in this together."

How to Enter #sigmashotathome Contest:

Photographic entries must be under 25MB and .jpg format with 3000x2000 maximum resolution. Cine entries must be 60 seconds or shorter in 720-1080p. Submit .mov or .mp4 files only. All submissions must be the entrant’s own work, and they must own the copyright to any photographs entered.

Weekly submissions will be closed on Friday at 5pm PT / 8pm ET each week.

To enter, participants must do the following:

Photo Submissions:

Submit via: https://tinyurl.com/sigmaphotoathome

Have the file naming convention: DATE_LAST NAME_DESCRIPTIVE TITLE

Like and Follow Sigma Corporation of America on Facebook and Instagram.

Upload the photo submission to Facebook and Instagram, tag Sigma Corporation of America and include the hashtag #sigmashotathome.

Cine Submissions:

Submit via: https://tinyurl.com/sigmacineathome

Like and Follow Sigma Cine on Facebook and Instagram.

Upload the photo submission to Facebook and Instagram, tag Sigma Cine and include the hashtag #sigmashotathome.

Participants are welcome to submit multiple entries, up to ten photo entries and three cine entries per person per week. Judging term resets weekly on Friday at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET.

Click here for the complete contest details as well as rules and regulations.

We might be stuck at home, but it seems like it's time to unpack our cameras and get shooting once again after all!