Stay Strong, World! A video message of hope and strength from your friends at Imaging Resource

From a small town in Georgia, USA, and from your friends at Imaging Resource, we're sending a message of hope and strength to all the countries around the world.

Before the current world crisis had affected us here in Georgia, USA, my kids asked me to assist as videographer in helping both they and their friends in sending positive messages to the countries most affected at that time. Their concern for the world comes across in the video, and it was an honor to be their cameraman.

In this challenging time that we all now face, we hope their video brings everyone who watches it a sense of hope and strength.

Rolling video footage of the performers with an Olympus E-M1 Mark III

And since we are a camera review website, I can certainly share with you that the video was shot with an Olympus E-M1 Mark III and a 12-100mm f/4 Zuiko Pro lens, while the still images were taken with an Olympus E-M5 Mark III and a variety of Zuiko Pro lenses. These lines have really come of age and have a lot to offer on both the video and the stills side of the equation.

Still images in the video come courtesy of an Olympus E-M5 Mark III

We hope you all are safe and sound, and we look forward to seeing you all when this is over.

Stay Strong, World!

-Dave Pardue, the people of Mountain Park, GA, and my colleagues at Imaging Resource

[The group footage of children in the video was taken before social distancing measures were enacted in this area.]