Canon EOS RP Review Conclusion: The affordable Canon RP brings full-frame fun to a wider audience

Click here to read our Canon EOS RP Review Conclusion

While it's not the newest camera under the sun, the compact Canon RP is an important camera, particularly given its price point for as a full-frame camera. The little Canon EOS RP is, at this point in time, Canon's second full-frame mirrorless camera, coming after the mid-range EOS R. In many ways, the higher-end EOS R can be thought of as a mirrorless version of the 5D Mark IV, given that they share similar sensor resolutions, and in a lot of ways is aimed at similar enthusiast-level photographer.s On that same note, the EOS RP is quite similar to the 6D Mark II, again due to similar sensors and overall image quality as well as target audience. While the 6D II was indeed Canon's most "entry-level-focused" full-frame DSLR, the camera still came in at around $2,000. Far from "entry-level" for many folks.

The EOS RP answers that call. With an initial launch price of $1,299, the Canon RP is one of, if not the most affordable new full-frame cameras on the market. Since its debut, however, the price has dropped further to a mere $999, which is an amazing price for a full-frame camera indeed!

EOS RP + RF 24-105mm F4 L IS: 105mm, f/4, 1/1250s, ISO 100

In our testing of the little Canon EOS RP, we walked away rather pleased with the whole package. The camera is small and compact, yet still maintains classic Canon styling and solid build quality. The image quality is very good at both low and higher ISOs, and while it's not class-leading when it comes to high ISOs and dynamic range (much like the 6D II) compared to higher-end full-frame cameras, the RP is still more than capable of producing excellent images. And at the end of the day, that's what matters most to many photographers. On the video side, the RP can shoot pleasing 4K video, but it's fairly lacking in the video department in terms of features and versatility. But, again, you need to consider the price point and target market for this model of camera.

EOS RP + RF 35mm F1.8 Macro IS STM: 35mm, f/1.8, 1/125s, ISO 100

All in all, like any product, the Canon EOS RP is not without its faults and drawbacks, but the end result is still a really positive experience: excellent portability, very good image quality, and a wonderful price point that will get you into the Canon ecosystem without breaking the bank.

For all the details, sample images, real-world shooting experience and our final verdict, head on over to our Canon EOS RP Review.