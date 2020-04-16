Help support those fighting COVID-19 with Sigma’s new charitable relief dealer partnership

In an effort to support those helping communities across the country from the effects of COVID-19, Sigma this week announced a new charitable relief program in partnership with select camera stores across the United States. From now until June 30, 2020, five percent of all Sigma lens sales from participating dealers will be donated to a charitable organization of the dealer's choosing.

From senior care organizations to food banks and meal donation organizations, there are many charity groups and non-profits working to support their local communities during this devastating coronavirus pandemic. And if you've been considering purchasing a new camera lens -- and you're financially able to at this time -- this new Sigma promotion is an excellent way to not only support a smaller, local camera store but also provide some assistance to organizations that are, undoubtedly, in need.

"Photography is a creative outlet that helps us all feel connected through the most troubling of times, promoting awareness, compassion and empathy. These qualities are at the heart of who we are as human beings," says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President Sigma Corporation of America. "This contribution is meant to help ease the many and various burdens felt by those affected by the coronavirus across the country. To that end, Sigma will donate, through our dealers, a portion of product sales to much deserving charities around the country."

Participating Dealers and Benefiting Charities Include:

- Allen's Camera – ERA Food Pantry

- Art's Camera – Waukesha Food Pantry

- ASAP Photo & Camera – Foodbank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

- Bedford Camera and Video – Our Neighborhood Empowered, Inc.

- Camera Mall – Senior Solutions

- The Camera Shop of Muskegon – Kids Food Basket of Muskegon

- Glazers – Seattle Foundation

- Hunt's Photo & Video – Meals on Wheels

- Kenmore Camera – North Helpline

- Midwest Photo – Warm Westerville Area Ministry

- Precision Camera – Health Alliance for Austin Musicians

- PROCAM Photo & Video Gear – The Hope Clinic

- Rockbrook Camera – Foodbank for the Heartland

For the most up to date information on participating dealers and benefiting charities, please click here.