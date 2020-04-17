Sigma fp Gallery: World’s smallest full-frame camera begins its journey at IR

Our friends at Sigma surprised the camera world in the fall of 2019 with the launch of the fp, the world's smallest full-frame camera. Long known for their awesome lens lines such as the Art series for various mounts and formats, and for their niche Foveon-sensor-based cameras, the fp came somewhat out of the blue and certainly intrigued us all.

We waited patiently in line for a coveted review sample, and we were finally treated to one in addition to a few quality L-mount zoom lenses from Sigma as well in the 14-24mm f/2.8 DG along with the 24-70mm f/2.8 DG. We also fortunately had a few additional L-mount lenses in-house from Panasonic, including the 70-200mm f/4 S and the incredible 50mm f/1.4 S, so I was therefore fairly well-armed for some real-world L-mount shooting adventures with the svelte Sigma fp.

1/4000s / f/4 / ISO 100 / Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG Art lens



[Click any image to access the full resolution file, RAW file and EXIF data.

JPEGs processed via Adobe Camera Raw, cropped and resized to fit this page]





1/1250s / f/2.8 / ISO 500 / Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG Art lens





1/40s / f22 / ISO 100 / Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG Art lens

I'll have an in-depth Field Test for you surrounding my shooting adventures both with stills and video coming later next week, but I wanted to go ahead and mention that our Sigma fp Gallery is now live with many of the images I'll be further discussing in the Field Test. As always, there are a wealth of lenses, f-stops and ISO variety for you in this gallery, in order to get a reasonably complete picture of the varying capabilities of the system.

So feel free to dive in and browse at your leisure! For anyone new to IR, we're one of the very few outlets who routinely provide all available RAW files for download, so that you can convert and analyze these images yourself if needed to help determine if the camera will suit your own particular shooting needs.

1/200s / f/2.8 / ISO 500 / Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG Art lens





1/1250s / f/4 / ISO 100 / Panasonic 70-200mm f/4 S lens





1/1000s / f/2.8 / ISO 200 / Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG Art lens

I'll discuss the fp's features, handling and much more in the forthcoming Field Test, but I am hopeful that this initial batch of images gives you a glimpse into just how capable the fp is in providing uncommon images of common subjects. The potential for capturing a wealth of fine detail, the excellent dynamic range and of course the superb lens selection make this little "pocket-full-frame" model light in the hands and yet a real beast in the field for overall image quality.

1/400s / f/3.5 / ISO 100 / Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG Art lens





1/200s / f/2.8 / ISO 800 / Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG Art lens





1/80s / f/2.8 / ISO 800 / Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG Art lens





1/800s / f/2.8 / ISO 1000 / Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG Art lens





1/60s / f/1.4 / ISO 1250 / Panasonic 50mm f/1.4 S lens



[I'd intended to stop at 10 images for this gallery article... but now it goes to 11!]

Don't let the diminuitive size fool you, folks... this little camera packs a mean punch where it counts, and the images tell that story on their own. Stay tuned for much more to come from the Sigma fp here at IR!

[Special note: We just received a 45mm f/2.8 DG, which I'll use for more shooting before the Field Test writing.]