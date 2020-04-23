Are the mountains alive? Exploring the Southern Appalachians with the Fujifilm X-Pro3

Venture with me to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, just as fall is winding down and winter is closing in. The world is still open, and we're free to roam as we choose!

In late December 2019, I was able to begin an exploration of a question I'd been asking myself: Are the mountains alive? Armed with the Fujifilm X-Pro3 and a few choice Fujinon lenses, and with only two and a half days to shoot, I believe I was able to mount a compelling case for the affirmative.

1/9000s / f/4.5 / 10mm / XF 10-24mm f/4 OIS Fujinon lens

But... that's for you the viewer to decide! Did I win the argument? I hope so, and I also hope that my presentation shows just what a capable and well-rounded imager the Fujifilm X-Pro3 turned out to be.

Dive into the full video here! All images used in the video were shot with the Fujifilm X-Pro3, and all original images are available on our X-Pro3 Gallery page.

1/125s / f/2 / 90mm / XF 90mm f/2 WR Fujinon lens



