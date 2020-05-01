Fuji X100V Gallery: New sensor, processor and lens bring better imaging to this cool fixed-lens camera

Click here to browse our Fuji X100V Gallery

As I continue to work on my Field Test for the Fuji X100V, I thought I'd go ahead and share a selection of real-world gallery images I've shot with this sleek and stylish fixed-lens camera. With upgrades both inside and out, the new Fuji X100V is shaping up to be the best X100 released thus far.

The exterior styling gets a subtle facelift, and there are also improvements to build quality and physical features, but the bigger story relates to both the imaging pipeling inside the camera as well as the built-in prime lens.

f/2.0, 1/7500s, ISO 160

The fifth-generation X100 camera, at long last, gets the upgrade treatment with Fujifilm's latest X Series sensor and processor. The new X100V shares the same APS-C-sized 26MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and quad-core X-Processor 4 image processor as the earlier X-T3, X-Pro3 and others. As such, the camera offers a few more megapixels, a new ISO range (with a lower base ISO) and an updated autofocus system -- again, sharing a similar set of features as a number of other X Series cameras.

For the X100 series itself, the updated 23mm f/2 Fujinon lens on the X100V is a major story. While the lens on previous X100 models offered generally excellent image quality, it struggled with sharpness at close-focusing distances when using wide open. Fuji's aimed to address that with the X100V, with an optically-redesigned 23mm f/2 lens.

f/2.2, 1/3500s, ISO 160

As mentioned, my X100V Field Test is in the works, but in the meantime, if you're eager to get a glimpse at how the X100V looks out in the real-world, check out our selection of X100V Gallery Images.

Stay tuned... More to come with our Fuji X100V review!