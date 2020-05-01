The IR Newsletter is back! Sign up now to stay in touch with all things Imaging Resource

Yes, indeed, loyal readers, the IR Newsletter is back. And if you're new around here, welcome!

After winding things down here with the newsletter late last year in light of some uncertainty regarding IR's future, Imaging Resource -- if you're unaware -- found a new home with Madavor Media last month. We're continuing to power on with the camera and lens reviews you know and love, and along those lines, we're ramping things back up with our long-running free newsletter!

We've migrated to a new email newsletter service, so the styling and design may continue to change and evolve over time. However, for now, the IR Newsletter will remain a bi-weekly affair and will continue to provide a familiar digest of some of our recent and popular camera and lens reviews, lab sample images as well as photo industry news.

Also, our newsletter archive for previous issues is still functioning, so if you'd like to browse our back-catalog, you can check those out here. (For even older issues, that archive is up and running, too!)

In our first "IR 2.0 Newsletter issue," we're showcasing our in-depth Olympus E-M1 Mark III Field Test, Gallery Images and First Shots from the just-received Sigma fp, as well as our final Review Conclusion on the compact Canon EOS RP. Additionally, we have an in-depth technical article from IR Editor Emeritus, Dave Etchells, talking about all things X-Trans, Fujifilm's unique sensor technology.

Welcome back, and we hope you enjoy.

Happy Reading, and Happy Shooting!

- IR Editorial Team