Fujifilm X100V Field Test: A beautiful camera inside and out

The compact, fixed-lens X100-series finally undergoes the upgrade treatment with Fujifilm's latest imaging pipeline and AF system. The new Fuji X100V gains a 26MP APS-C X-Trans sensor, a fast quad-core X-Processor 4 imaging processor and a high-performance 425-point hybrid AF system -- just like its bigger siblings such as the X-T3 and X-Pro3. It's upgraded all-around compared to its X100F predecessor: higher-resolution images, faster performance and better AF.

But, it's more than just "under-the-hood" upgrades. Fujifilm has also updated the exterior, both from a styling standpoint and also in terms of functionality. The camera is more robust and now, at long last, features weather sealing. They've also improved the little 23mm pancake lens, fixing a noticeable issue from previous generations. And there's a tilting touchscreen and a better EVF as well. Lastly, they've updated the styling of the camera to make it, simply, one gorgeous piece of equipment.

f/2, 1/6000s, ISO 160

As an owner of the X100F, I was super excited to get my hands on this newer model, and in my just-published X100V Field Test, I came away very impressed with this latest-generation X100 camera. It's not a drastic departure in terms of image quality and performance compared to the X100F, but in certain situations, the new X100V offers clear improvements that let the camera capture better images and perform faster.

To see how the camera handles out in the field, check out my Fujifilm X100V Field Test. And be sure to check out the X100V Gallery Page for a wide array of real-world images, with both RAW and JPEGs available for download.