Fujifilm releases software to turn your X Series or GFX camera into a webcam

These days, with the huge increase in people around the world working from home, or simply needing a remote and safe way to connect with friends and family, having a high-quality webcam is both an important tool for the workplace and a nice quality-of-life improvement. Last month Canon released a new piece of software that allowed you to connect your EOS camera to your computer and use it as a webcam.

Fujifilm has now followed suit, releasing a desktop utility that will transform not only an X Series camera into a webcam, but also Fuji's GFX family of medium format cameras. Who would have thought you could someday use a 100-megapixel medium format digital camera as a mere webcam?!

As with the initial release of Canon's beta webcam software, the new FUJIFILM X Webcam Support software is currently only available for Windows PCs, and a 64-bit Windows 10-based PC at that. Details on when or if a macOS-compatible version will be released has not been announced.

To set up your X Series or GFX series camera as a webcam, all you need apart from a Windows 10 PC is a USB cable. Once installed, certain camera settings need to be set before connecting the camera to your computer. Cameras need to be set to Stills mode, Drive mode to "S" (single-shot), and the USB connection mode set to either "USB Tether Shooting AUTO" or "USB Tether Shooting FIXED." For autofocusing, you will need to enable "Pre-AF" when using the webcam software. Exposure mode is left up to you, with Program, Shutter Priority, Aperture Priority and Manual exposure all supported.

Once installed and connected, you can then select your Fujifilm cameras as a webcam in a variety of video-conferencing applications, including Zoom, Skype and Google Meet.

Below is list of camera models currently compatible with the FUJIFILM X Webcam functionality:

GFX: GFX100, GFX 50S, GFX 50R

X Series: X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4

For more information on the new Fujifilm Webcam software, see the Compatibility Chart and check the Quick Start Guide.