Sigma unveils new mirrorless lenses: 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN, Teleconverters & f/1.4 Trio for L-mount

It's a good day to be 1) a fan of Sigma lenses and 2) an owner of a mirrorless camera, because Sigma's just unveiled a number of new lenses and accessories for Sony full-frame mirrorless and L-mount camera owners. From a versatile supertelephoto zoom lens, to several new teleconverters, to new L-mount versions of a trio of fast prime lenses, there's a little something for everyone it seems, as Sigma continues to expand its lens options to more and more camera brands and mount varieties.

Sigma has long produced several different supertelephoto zoom lenses for DSLR cameras over the years, with more recent options being a pair of 150-600mm lenses as well as the smaller, lighter 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary. With a long range of focal lengths, these supertelephoto zoom lenses are popular choices for a wide variety of subjects, from wildlife, nature, airshows and more. In situations where you can't or don't want to be switching between various long prime tele lenses, these all-in-one long-zooms are a life-saver.

However, for mirrorless camera owners, the options for a long-zoom lens (from Sigma at least) were nonexistent. Until now. Sigma has announced a new 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens, their first supertelephoto zoom lens designed for full-frame Sony E-mount and L-mount mirrorless cameras. Sigma's fifth "DG DN" lens -- that is, full-frame (DG) and mirrorless-format (DN) -- the new Sigma 100-400mm DG DN lens might seem like it would share the same specs as its DSLR counterpart lens, but in fact, it is redesigned specifically for mirrorless cameras, using both a different optical construction and autofocus motor.

The new Sigma 100-400mm DG DN lens is comprised of 22 total elements situated into 16 groups and utilizes a single FLD ("F" Low Dispersion) lens and four SLD (Special Low Dispersion) elements, whereas the DSLR version uses 21 elements in 15 groups and incorporates just 4 SLD elements. The combination of FLD and SLD elements are used to help combat and correct aberrations and distortions, and the new optical formula is said to help ensure good edge-to-edge sharpness and contrast throughout the lens' zoom range. The built-in optical stabilization system in the 100-400mm DG DN is rated for up to four stops of correction on its own, but the lens can also be combined with a camera's in-body image stabilization. When combined with IBIS-compatible cameras, the lens will correct for pitch and yaw axis rotations, allowing for even more powerful combined image stabilization. (Note: the number of stops of IS correction when using with IBIS is not specified, and varies depending on the camera body.)

In terms of autofocus, the new 100-400mm lens switches to a stepping motor system rather than the HSM (hypersonic motor) in the DSLR version, which is more effective and compatible with mirrorless cameras' hybrid AF systems that utilize both phase-detect sensors and contrast-detection. With its mirrorless-specific AF system, the new Sigma 100-400mm should offer fast and quiet AF operations for both stills and video and is also compatible with eye-tracking AF technology in mirrorless cameras that offer such functionality.

As part of Sigma's "Contemporary" lens line, the new 100-400mm DG DN lens is designed for compactness and lightweight construction. Though not explicitly stated in the press information, the earlier DSLR version was constructed out of Sigma's "Thermally Stable Composite" material, offering durable yet fairly lightweight build quality. According to the specs, the new 100-400mm weighs in at 1,135g (2.5 lbs), which is nearly identical to the DSLR sibling lens. Additionally, while the entire lens construction is not specified to be weather-sealed, the lens is stated to have a dust- and splash-proof bayonet.

The Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary is set to go on sale on July 10, 2020 for $949.00 USD and will be available in both L-mount and Sony E-mount.

New 1.4x and 2x Teleconverters

For those wanting a bit more reach with their new 100-400mm DG DN lens, Sigma is also announcing two new teleconverters, the TC-1411 (1.4x) and TC-2011 (2x). Unlike the 100-400mm lens itself, which comes in both L-mount and Sony varieties, the two new teleconverters will only be available in L-mount.

Both teleconverters offer full AF functionality across the 100-400mm lens' full zoom range and at all aperture settings, and both are fully weather-sealed to the same level as Sigma's Sports-series lenses. The 1.4x teleconverter uses seven lens elements in four groups and weighs in at just 175g (6.2 oz.), while the 2x TC adds in one more lens element (8 lenses, 4 groups) and weighs 205g (7.2 oz.)

Combined with the 100-400mm lens, the 1.4x TC provides a 140-560mm zoom range with an f/7-9 maximum aperture range, and the 2x TC enables a 200-800mm focal length range and an f/10-12.6 aperture range.

The Sigma Teleconverter TC-1411 and TC-2011 will be available on July 10, 2020 for $399 USD (TC-1411) and $429 USD (TC-2011).

Updated "f/1.4 Trio" with L-mount versions

In other lens news, Sigma is also updating its trio of crop-frame f/1.4 prime lenses, the 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4 and 56mm f/1.4 lenses, with new L-mount versions. These ultra-fast prime lenses were already available in a variety of crop-sensor mounts, including Sony E-Mount, Micro Four Thirds and Canon EF-M.

These APS-C-format lenses will now be available in L-mount, which is rather interesting given the currently limited number of L-mount cameras with APS-C sensors. The majority of L-mount cameras from Sigma, Panasonic and Leica are full-frame, including the Sigma fp, Panasonic S-series and the high-end Leica SL2, for example. At this time, the only crop-frame L-mount cameras are the Leica TL2 and Leica CL cameras.

The updated L-mount versions of these three lenses offer full AF compatibility with L-mount cameras, as well as compatibility with in-camera image stabilization and in-camera aberration correction. Like the existing versions, the lenses all feature compact and lightweight construction with dust- and moisture-resistance sealing around the lens mount and stepping motors for fast, quiet AF performance.

For more information, see our Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary, Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary and Sigma 6mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary review pages.

Sigma USB Dock UD-11

Like digital cameras, lenses can also require firmware updates from time to time in order to address issues or to add compatibility with newer camera bodies. Sigma has long offered a unique USB Dock solution in various lens mounts, allowing owners to update firmware as well as adjust focus and other parameters in the lens without sending the lens back to the manufacturer for service.

Now they're announcing a new UD-11 USB dock for Sigma L-mount and Canon EF-M (APS-C) mounts. In addition to offering firmware updates and focusing adjustments, the new UD-11 Dock uses a new USB Type-C connector.

The Sigma USB Dock UD-11 will go on sale on July 10, 2020 for $59 USD.