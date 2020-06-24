Panasonic announces compact Lumix G100 vlogging-centric mirrorless camera

Many years ago, Panasonic shook up the video world with their mirrorless GH-series of Micro Four Thirds cameras. Things really took with the introduction of the GH4 in 2014, the first mirrorless ILC to offer 4K video recording. Not only was the GH-series compact and lightweight, but they were also significantly more affordable than traditional cinema cameras. It's no surprise then that even high-end filmmakers and serious video creators adopted cameras like the GH4 and GH5 for a variety of creative uses.

But what about us mere mortals? What about casual video creators? What about bloggers and vloggers who often need a really small, highly-portable and easy-to-use camera? Well, many have opted to simply use a smartphone. That can can work in a pinch, but with their small sensors and physically-limited lens designs, these cameras can have some big drawbacks when it comes to image quality and versatility.

Well, Panasonic seems to have a solution for this: the new Panasonic Lumix G100.

Despite the name, the new Panasonic G100 isn't a successor the earlier G95, but rather an entirely new Micro Four Thirds camera model that blends a compact and lightweight, SLR-styled design with a host of video-centric amenities. And like many other Lumix cameras, the new G100 also well-stocked with a nice array of photo features for good measure. It's a true hybrid mirrorless camera for those looking for a lighter weight, more affordable and easier to use option compared to Panasonic's "Swiss Army Knife" video cameras in the GH5 and full-frame S series.

Like many of Panasonic's current Lumix Micro Four Thirds cameras, the new G100 is centered around a 20.3-megapixel Four Thirds sensor with no optical low-pass filter that's paired with a fast Venus Engine image processor and features a 49-point contrast-detection AF system with DFD. This compact ILC offers also 4K UHD video recording at up to 30fps and 1080p video at up to 60fps. For photos, the G100, of course, offers RAW and JPEG capture, 4K PHOTO modes and continuous burst shooting up to 10fps.

Going further into video, the G100 includes a sophisticated Nokia-powered computational audio system with its onboard microphones, offering different spatial recording patterns depending on subject or location as well as a unique audio subject tracking mode. Furthermore, the camera offers a 5-axis hybrid IS system (optical + electronic IS), pre-installed V-LogL Picture Style for those who want more flexibility to edit their footage in post-production workflows, and updated video UI features that include a more prominent video recording indicator, frame markers for different aspect ratios and support for vertical video recording.

Set to go on sale at the end of July, the upcoming Panasonic G100 will be sold in the US as a kit paired with a ultra-compact 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH MEGA OIS lens with a retail price of $749.99 USD. Additionally, there is a second kit bundle that includes the DMW-SHGR1 Tripod Grip accessory that will retail for $799.99 USD. The Tripod Grip itself will retail on its own for $99.99. However, running until August 1st, Panasonic is offering a $50 Instant Rebate + FREE $99 Bundle (DMW-ZSTRV - Battery + External Charger) for both the camera + lens kit and the kit bundle with the tripod grip.

We've already received our Panasonic G100 review sample, and our G100 Review is already well underway! Head on over to our in-depth Panasonic G100 Hands-On Preview for a detailed look at all of the camera's features, as well as our classic First Shots series of lab sample images and a large batch of real-world Gallery Images. Lots more to come with our Panasonic G100 review, so stay tuned!