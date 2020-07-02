10 Minute Review: The Nikon D780 is precise, powerful and feels comfortably familiar

Watch our Nikon D780 10 Minute Review

The next subject of our "10 Minute Reviews" video series is the Nikon D780 full-frame DSLR. The D780 is Nikon's latest DSLR camera, and it presents an interesting mix of a familiar design with modern features.

The D780's imaging pipeline is anchored by a 24.5-megapixel backside-illuminated CMOS image sensor. The sensor delivers strong image quality across a wide range of ISO settings. With its EXPEED 6 image processor, the D780 not only captures nice images, but it does so with impressive speed and precision.

With the advent of Nikon's mirrorless Z camera system, its DSLR cameras have seen some interesting new features added as well. In the case of the D780, the camera's Live View performance is quite good with added on-sensor phase-detection and even includes eye-detect autofocus.

Nikon D780 with Nikon 24-120mm f/4G lens, f/8, 1s, ISO 200

During my time with the Nikon D780, the camera felt like a nice evolution for Nikon's more affordable full-frame cameras. The D780 is far from a Nikon D6 competitor, but for fans of Nikon DSLR cameras and those who have an existing suite of F-mount lenses, the D780 is an intriguing new option. To hear all my thoughts on the D780, including what I think is good and bad about the camera, watch my Nikon D780 10 Minute Review on the camera's landing page or on the Imaging Resource YouTube channel.

Nikon D780 with Nikon 300mm f/4E lens, f/4, 1/1000s, ISO 6400

After watching the video, you can browse the featured images, and more, in our Nikon D780 Gallery. You can even download and inspect the original raw images in our gallery.

As always, thank you for watching. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay up to date with our latest videos. And for more on cameras from Nikon and others, stay tuned to Imaging Resource.