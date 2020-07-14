Panasonic releases Mac version of Lumix Streaming app, Webcam software coming & Firmware updates

Panasonic has announced a handful of software announcements designed to extend and improve the functionality of a variety of Lumix mirrorless cameras, including a Mac version of their tethered streaming software, an upcoming new piece of software designed specifically for webcam functionality, as well as an upcoming firmware update.

LUMIX Streaming (Beta) for Mac

Last month Panasonic released a beta version of a new Lumix Streaming app for Windows PCs, and today they've announced and released a beta version for macOS users as well. Built on their existing Lumix Tether software, this new streaming application allows for USB-based tethering of select Lumix mirrorless cameras but allows for a remote, clean "Live View" of the camera's screen -- without GUI overlays -- for video-streaming purposes. Unlike more all-in-one video-streaming/webcam software, the Lumix Steaming (Beta) software is essentially a USB tethering app with remote live view capabilities; an additional desktop streaming or recording application is required for video streaming.

LUMIX Webcam Software

On that note, however, Panasonic has announced the forthcoming development of a new standalone "Lumix Webcam Software" for Windows and macOS that will include camera live view capture functionality that will enable select Lumix cameras to function as dedicated webcams over USB for both live-streaming purposes as well as video conferencing.

The new Lumix Webcam application is scheduled for release at the end of September for Windows and the end of October for Mac, and will support the following Lumix cameras: S1H, S1R, S1, GH5S, GH5, G9 and the new G100 (however, Panasonic states the release date for the Lumix Webcam Software for the G100 is still TBD).

Meanwhile, the beta versions of the Lumix Steaming software is available for download now, for both Windows and Mac. The Lumix Streaming application software the same list of Lumix models as the Webcam Software except for the G100.

Firmware updates for GH5, GH5S, G9, G95, G85 and GX9

Panasonic is also scheduled to release firmware updates for the above models on July 21st, which adds support for the DMW-SHGR1 Tripod Grip accessory, the same handheld/tabletop tripod grip and video recording accessories announced alongside the G100. Additionally, the firmware updates are said to "improve operational stability" with the compact Panasonic 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS zoom lens (except on the GH5S).

For firmware download and instructions, please visit the LUMIX Global Customer Support website on July 21, 2020.

Click here to download the LUMIX Tether for Streaming (Beta) software.