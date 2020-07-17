Olympus E-M5 III Review Conclusion: An E-M1 II in a smaller, lighter package makes this the best E-M5 yet

Click here to read our Olympus E-M5 III Review • Conclusion

Olympus launched the OM-D family with the original E-M5 all the way back in 2012 and then followed it up with an improved E-M5 II in 2015. But then things remained dormant in the line as the years progressed, while at the same time newer OM-D cameras with newer, higher-res sensors, more power autofocus and performance features as well as better video features made their way into the market. We were beginning to wonder if we'd ever see a successor to the popular E-M5 II, but at long last, Olympus debuted the E-M5 III towards the end of 2019.

Olympus 12-100mm f/4 IS Pro: 12mm, f/4, 1/2500s, ISO 200

Featuring a refreshed but familiar exterior -- that's even more rugged than before -- the internals of the E-M5 III undergo a major revision compared to the predecessor. Though it doesn't feature groundbreaking new features under the hood when compared to the entire camera market nor compared to other current OM-D cameras, the E-M5 III is, nevertheless, an E-M1 Mark II packed down inside a smaller, lighter camera body. Compared to the earlier model, this is a big upgrade. There's a newer sensor, a faster processor, better autofocus that now features phase-detection, more power IBIS and better video features, incluing 4K recording. There's a lot to like about the compact E-M5 III.

We've just now wrapped up our full Olympus E-M5 III review, including our final verdict (though please keep in mind that our Print Quality testing is on hold during this pandemic situation. We will add PQ testing results ASAP). If you're in the market for a rugged, high-quality yet highly-portable mirrorless camera, the latest Olympus E-M5 Mark III offers quite a bit of performance and quality in a form factor that won't weigh you down, nor hit too hard on the wallet.