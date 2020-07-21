Nikon announces entry-level full-frame Z5 mirrorless camera, 24-50mm kit lens & Z-mount teleconverters

Click here to read our Nikon Z5 Preview

For those looking to move into the world of full-frame cameras, or perhaps the world of mirrorless cameras in general, there's a new option from Nikon that won't likely break the bank but is still a well-rounded, feature-rich camera nonetheless. Say hello to the Nikon Z5, their most affordable Z-series camera yet. Similar to their D600-series full-frame DSLRs, the new mirrorless Z5 offers photographers and video creators a more affordable price point into the full-frame camera arena, bridging that gap between crop-frame or beginner-centric cameras and high-end, pricey models.

Sporting a nearly-identical design and overall size as their previous higher-end, enthusiast-oriented Z6 and Z7 models, the new Nikon Z5 is centered around a non-BSI 24.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor with on-chip phase-detect, a speedy EXPEED 6 image processor, and a 5-axis IBIS system with up to 5 stops of VR. While it's a different 24MP sensor than the one inside the Z6, the Z5 nevertheless offers a similar autofocus system, with a 273-point phase-detect AF system and both human- and animal-eye AF capabilities. The Z5 also isn't as speedy as its higher-end siblings, unsurprisingly, with the maximum C-AF burst rate topping out at just 4.5fps.

On the video side of the aisle, the Z5 is capable of 4K UHD video recording at up to 30fps and Full HD at up to 60fps. Given the Z5's target market and price point, it's understandable that it's not as feature-packed on video specs and options as the higher-end Z6 model. But, with a host of in-camera Creative Picture Controls (that work for stills and video), built-in 4K timelapse movie creation, and IBIS and Electronic VR options, the Nikon Z5 should be more than capable for burgeoning video creators and more casual video shooters as well.

The Nikon Z5 will be available as a body-only option in late August for $1,399.95 USD. The Z5 will also be sold in two kits. The first kit features a new 24-50mm zoom lens, with a suggested retail price of $1,699.95. The second kit will come with the Nikon 24-200mm zoom lens and sell for $2,199.95.

For more on the new Z5, see our in-depth Nikon Z5 Preview!

New Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 telescoping zoom lens

In addition to a body-only option, the Z5 can come paired alongside an all-new kit lens, the Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3, Nikon's shortest, lightest and most affordable standard FX-format zoom lens. The new 24-50mm lens sports a similar telescoping design as the Z 16-50mm kit zoom lens from the crop-sensor Z50. The collapsible design of the 24-50mm along with variable aperture allows the full-frame zoom to be surprisingly lightweight and supremely portable, especially when stowed away in its retracted position. In addition to being sold in a kit with the Z5 for $1,699.95, the 24-50mm f/4-6.3 will also be sold on its own at an estimated retail price of $399.95.

Nikon 1.4x and 2x Z-mount Teleconverters

Nikon continues to grow their native Z-mount lens lineup, currently sitting at 13 announced native Z-mount lenses, including the eagerly-awaited (and unfortunately-delayed) Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S. Thankfully, Nikon has announced that the 70-200mm Z lens is now slated for release in late August, and for those needing a bit more reach with your new telephoto lenses, Nikon has also unveiled two upcoming Z-mount teleconverters.

Nikon plans to release both 1.4x and a 2.0x varieties of native Z-mount teleconverters, designed to pair perfectly with the new 70-200mm f/2.8 lens -- and likely other upcoming telephoto Z-series lenses. The Z Teleconverter TC-1.4x weighs in at around 220g (7.8 oz) and uses 6 lens elements in 4 groups, including 1 aspherical element. The Z Teleconverter TC-2.0x, meanwhile, comes in slightly heavier at 270g (9.6oz) and uses 8 elements in 5 groups, with 1 aspherical element. Both Z-mount TCs offer premium, S-Line-series construction with robust weather-sealing as well as a fluorine coating on both the front and rear elements. The Nikon Z-mount teleconverters offer full compatibility with Nikon Z-series cameras' in-body image stabilization systems.

Scheduled to go on sale in late Fall, the Nikon Z-mount TC-1.4x is priced at $549.95, while the TC-2.0x will sell for $599.95.