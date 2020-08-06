Sigma launches new 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art: “The Definitive Portrait Prime for the Mirrorless Age”

Our friends at Sigma are at it again, this time with what looks to be one of the most exciting prime lenses announced this year in an all-new 85mm f/1.4 "portrait prime" for both L-Mount and E-Mount systems. Say hello to the Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens.

Sigma's Art series of lenses has wowed us for many years now, and the name has become synonymous with very high quality in often more affordable packages than a photographer might find from their native platform. Sigma reports taking this one even further by endeavoring to reduce the weight while keeping the quality high, which is a move that I'm sure most of you out there will wholeheartedly approve.

Introducing the new Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens

After all, most high quality f/1.4 prime lenses tend to be quite heavy by nature, and while the resulting images often make us smile, the lenses tend to make our biceps cringe. Mirrorless systems were by nature invented to be smaller and lighter, but this hasn't always been the result in the full-frame world. This new 85mm lens tips the scales at just 22.2oz / 630g, and will therefore balance quite nicely on most L-mount and E-mount bodies.

Sigma reports a high degree of edge-to-edge sharpness even wide open at f/1.4. They also report improvements in the autofocus department, with its stepping motor said to be optimized for both phase-detection and contrast-detection AF systems. The aim here is a "smooth shooting experience" across multiple platforms and shooting situations.

(Sample image courtesy of Sigma)

The lens boasts a new and optimized internal optical formula, comprised of 5 SLD and 1 Aspherical element. In addition, Sigma states that the lens can integrate with various cameras' abilities to correct for aberrations internally, thereby helping to keep the size and weight of the lens smaller.

Also of note for both professional and enthusiast photographers is that the lens is made with dust- and splash-proof construction. Made with both aluminum and Sigma's "thermally stable composite" material, the lens features a brass bayonet as well as "well-damped switches and rings" for quality without unnecessary weight.

Lens accepts 77mm filters

The Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN lens will begin shipping in late August 2020 for an estimated retail price of US $1199. We certainly look forward to getting a sample in-house and bringing you some images from the field, so stay tuned for more!