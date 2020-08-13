Canon R5 Image Gallery: An initial sampling of photos from Canon’s high-end, high-res mirrorless camera

Click here to browse our Canon R5 Gallery Images

While it seems the majority of the conversation surrounding the new Canon R5 is focusing on its video features and specs, as well as some related controversy, it's good to remember that the R5 is still quite a photo-centric camera. While Canon has hyped up the camera's video capabilities, including eye-catching specs like 8K RAW recording, 4K 120p and internal 4:2:2 10-bit, the Canon EOS R5 packs some impressive technology and features for still photography, such as a high-resolution 45MP full-frame sensor, updated Dual Pixel CMOS AF with full-sensor coverage, IBIS with up to eight stops of correction and sophisticated subject detection and tracking AF -- including animal AF. Combined with deep buffers, fast memory card support and swift burst shooting at up to 20fps, the EOS R5 feels supremely well-stocked for photographers of all disciplines.

While I am currently diving head-first into my EOS R5 Field Test, I wanted to go ahead and share an initial sampling of real-world images shot with the Canon R5. It's far from an exhaustive image gallery, with most photos in this initial selection being at fairly low ISOs and shot in decent daytime lighting. I aim to round-out the gallery as I work through my field test with more diverse subject variety and different lighting conditions, particularly to showcase the cameras' IBIS performance and higher ISO quality. Nonetheless, this first batch of sample photos should offer a good first impression of the EOS R5's image quality and resolution performance. As with our First Shots, I've provided both straight-out-of-camera JPEGs as well as RAW files here for the Gallery. However, the R5 is still so new that many, if not all, RAW developing software (other than Canon's own Digital Photo Professional software) can open them at this point.

Definitely the best subject to test the R5's 20fps burst capabilities...

(Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro: 35mm, f/3.5, 1/80s, ISO 640, -0.3EV)

Ready to take a look at some real-world R5 photos? Head over to our Canon R5 Gallery to browse through my initial batch of sample images, or scroll on down below for a few more select favorites.

Animal Eye AF at work!

Canon RF 24-105mm F4 L IS: 105mm, f/4, 1/125s, ISO 250



Canon RF 24-105mm F4 L IS: 80mm, f/4, 1/800s, ISO 100, -0.3EV



In news that will shock absolutely no one, a lens as short as a 24-105mm isn't ideal for wildlife photography. Still, I was rather impressed by the subject-tracking and AF capabilities of the R5 here. Even with all the foliage in the way, the R5 still managed to automatically track and lock onto the squirrel.

(Canon RF 24-105mm F4 L IS: 105mm, f/4, 1/125s, ISO 640; Image cropped in slightly.)



Canon RF 24-105mm F4 L IS: 27mm, f/4, 1/640s, ISO 100



Canon RF 24-105mm F4 L IS: 105mm, f/4, 1/125s, ISO 400; Image cropped in slightly.

More to come with our Canon R5 Review. Stay tuned!