Hasselblad’s smallest medium format camera, the 907X, is now available with the CFV II 50C digital back

In June 2019, Hasselblad announced the development of a modernized CFV II 50C digital back and a brand new 907X camera body. After first being sold as a very limited Apollo 11 commemorative edition, a standard Hasselblad 907X, coupled with the CFV II 50C digital back, is now available for preorder.

The CFV II 50C digital back incorporates a 50-megapixel CMOS image sensor sized at 43.8 x 32.9mm. The CFV II 50C back is compatible with most V System cameras made from 1957 onwards, plus it plays nicely with many third party technical and view cameras. The back includes a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen with 2.36M dots uses Hasselblad's touch-oriented user interface. Don't let its iconic retro aesthetics -- including a chrome edge finish -- fool you, the CFV II 50C incorporates the latest and greatest in Hasselblad's tech.

The CFV II 50C's image sensor has 14 stops of dynamic range, 16-bit color depth and a native ISO range of 100-25,600. The sensor also utilizes Hasselblad's Natural Color Solution, which you can read more about here.

Hasselblad 907X with the CFV II 50C digital back. Image credit: Hasselblad

In terms of connectivity, the 907X 50C includes a pair of UHS-II SD card slots, audio in/out connectors, flash in/out connectors, integrated Wi-Fi and a USB-C port, which allows for in-camera charging. For additional specifications on the 907X 50C, you can view Hasselblad's data sheet.

The back of the Hasselblad CFV II 50C. The 3.2" touchscreen tilts to 45 and 90 degrees and incorporates touch across the user interface. Image credit: Hasselblad

The 907X is Hasselblad's smallest medium format camera body ever. When paired with the CFV II 50C, the total weight is 740 grams (540 g for the digital back and only 200 g for the 907X itself). The 907X has full compatible with all XCD lenses natively and all HC/HCD lenses when using the XH lens adapter. The HC 120 Macro and HC 120 Macro II when adapted are manual focus only. The 907X is also compatible with V System lenses, XPan lenses and third-party lenses using XC, XPan and third-party adapters respectively.

The Hasselblad 907X 50C is compatible with all XCD lenses natively and all HC/HCD lenses when using the XH lens adapter. The 907X is also compatible, via adapters, with V System, XPan and third-party lenses. Image credit: Hasselblad

In addition to officially launching the 907X 50C, Hasselblad has announced the availability of the 907X Control Grip for $729 USD and the 907X Optical Viewfinder for $499. The Hasselblad 907X 50C has an MSRP of $6,399 USD and can be preordered by clicking here ahead of a September release date.