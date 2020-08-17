Nikon D780 Field Test: Proof that Nikon’s DSLRs continue to offer great all-around performance

Though mirrorless cameras are all the rage these days, sometimes it's hard to beat the tried-and-true DSLR. The larger form-factor can be quite comfortable to hold, especially when using longer lenses, and the plethora of physical controls and buttons are typically large and easy to operate. All that said, mirrorless has its advantages, too. But what if you want the best of both worlds? The form-factor of a DSLR, but some of the mirrorless perks like fast Live View focusing, Eye-detection AF and 4K video?

Well, the Nikon D780, Nikon's latest full-frame DSLR, might just be the answer.

Nikon 300mm f/4E lens at f/4, 1/800s, ISO 1400.

Long-time IR reviewer Jeremy Gray has spent some time with the new D780 out in the wilds of Maine, and we've just published his detailed Field Test. You might recall that he produced an episode of our 10 Minute Review series recently on the D780, but if you've also wanted a written account of how the camera performs in the field -- as well as a closer look at real-world sample photos -- you'll want to check out Jeremy's Nikon D780 Field Test.

In his own words, "The Nikon D780 is another great DSLR from Nikon... The camera delivers strong performance across the board. If a new DSLR is what you want, the Nikon D780 is a great option."

Nikon 24-120mm f/4G lens at 75mm, f/10, 1/800s, ISO 100.



Nikon 300mm f/4E lens at f/4, 1/1000s, ISO 200, +0.7EV.

Head on over to our Nikon D780 Field Test for all the details!