PhotoPlus Expo cancels in-person show due to COVID-19 & launches virtual expo this November

The owner of the annual PhotoPlus Expo show, Emerald Expositions, has announced that this year's in-person experience has been canceled. The show was originally scheduled to take place at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City from October 22-24. In lieu of a traditional in-person show, the PhotoPlus Expo will have a virtual experience for photographers beginning on November 1.

PhotoPlus Expo Show Director Joseph Kowalsky released an announcement earlier today, which can be read in part below:

PHOTOPLUS is extremely proud to announce PHOTOPLUS+, an online experience and community bringing together visual storytellers with the tools and services they need to create. PHOTOPLUS+ will provide a home for photographers, filmmakers and our brands to connect not just once a year, but year-round.

PHOTOPLUS+ will offer a rich and immersive experience including product showcases, live demos, gear launches, networking opportunities and educational content. Registration for PHOTOPLUS+ is already open and available through www.PHOTOPLUSexpo.com and will launch with a full slate of content November, 1 of this year.

Since 1983, PHOTOPLUS has brought the photography and video communities together each fall to connect, share ideas, and experience the newest imaging technology. Our goal is always to support, inspire and celebrate this remarkable community, and while we are disappointed, we won’t be able to do this in person this year, the safety of our community is our top priority. To that end, we have decided to cancel our in-person event at the Javits Center in NYC, NY scheduled for October 22-24, 2020.

The difficult decision was made after consulting our community partners and supporters and closely monitoring the ongoing progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., including the latest government data, measures, and guidelines on the phased reopening plans in the U.S.; current restrictions on congregating and large gatherings imposed by states and other government and public health authorities; and the various company-imposed travel restrictions on employees, affecting attendees and participating companies.

The photography market has been one of the markets hardest hit by COVID-19, but that hasn’t stopped advancements in technology or important and inspiring work from our community. Now, more than ever, we’ve seen the essential role imagery plays in our lives and the stories we tell. I have no doubt in the strength and resilience of our industry. We will continue to work and find ways to connect visual storytellers with the brands that help them create. This is the beginning of something bigger that can help our industry achieve success 365 days a year. We can’t wait to see what we create together.

PHOTOPLUS looks forward to uniting with the photography and video communities at the next full-scale and in-person show slated for October 2021 in NYC. PHOTOPLUS will provide more information, dates and plans for 2021 as they become available over the coming months. Every decision made for the in-person event will ensure we host a successful, safe and healthy event for our exhibitors and attendees.

As mentioned in the statement, those interested in the virtual experience beginning on November 1 can register at PHOTOPLUSexpo.com. The PhotoPlus Expo now joins a long list of trade shows which have opted for virtual rather than in-person experiences. PhotoPlus Expo aims to be back in New York City for an in-person experience in October 2021.

