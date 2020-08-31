Phase One expands XT Camera System lens lineup with Rodenstock 90mm f/5.6 lens

Phase One has announced a new XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron – W/SW 90mm f/5.6 lens for its medium format XT Camera System. This new lens promises to deliver excellent sharpness 'and unbeatable image quality,' including a shallow depth of field, uniform bokeh across the frame and precise focus control.

The XT Camera System is essentially a medium format field camera designed for landscape photography. To this end, the camera can shift the attached lens 24mm on both X and Y axes, allowing the photographer to correct for perspective distortion and more easily capture files for stitching images into a panorama. The Rodenstock 90mm lens is designed with this shift in mind and therefore has a 120mm image circle, ensuring uniformity across the XT's full range of movements.

Of the new lens, Phase One Product Manager Drew Altdoerffer says, 'The 90mm focal length defines the 'feel' of large format photography. When it comes to large format aesthetic, this is the focal length artists have in mind and a longer focal length is a welcome addition to the XT.' The Rodenstock 90mm lens has a 67° field of view and 72mm filter thread.

You can watch Altdoerffer discuss the new lens in the context of the Phase One XT system in the video below.

The Rodenstock HR Digaron 90mm f/5.6 lens is the fifth lens in the Phase One XT system. It joins four wider lenses:

• XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-S 23mm f/5.6

• XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 32mm f/4

• XT – Rodenstock XT – HR Digaron-W 50mm f/4

• XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 70mm f/5.6

XT - Rodenstock HR Digaron - W/SW 90mm f/5.6 lens

The new XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron – W/SW 90mm f/5.6 lens is available now for order. It has a manufacturer suggested retail price of $12,990 USD. The XT IQ4 150MP Camera System is available, including a lens, for $58,990 USD.