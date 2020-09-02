Panasonic S5 Unveiled: A rugged enthusiast-grade full-frame mirrorless that balances performance, features & price

Though it was teased just a few weeks ago, not many details were released at the time about the new Panasonic S5 camera, other than it being a new full-frame model. However, the big day has finally arrived! Say hello to the latest member of Panasonic's S-series of full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Unlike the earlier pro-oriented S-series models, the new Lumix S5 is aimed at enthusiast photographers and videographers looking for a more compact, more portable and more affordable full-frame option for high-quality photos and video.

Based around the same 24MP full-frame sensor as housed in the earlier S1, the new S5 features a surprising amount of features and performance specs despite its enthusiast classification and its smaller size. In other words, the S5 does not seem drastically hampered or restricted in many ways regarding its feature set. For example, it has 5-axis IBIS with Dual IS 2 support up to 6.5 stops, 96MP High-Res Shot mode, unlimited 4K 30p recording, 4K 60p video, 10-bit video recording, weather-sealed construction and more. Plus, with a price tag of just $2000 body-only (compared to the $2500-3000+ range of the other S-series cameras), this new Lumix full-frame camera has "enthusiast" written all over it.

For all the details on Panasonic's latest full-frame camera, check out our in-depth Panasonic S5 Hands-on Preview.

Want more? We were fortunate enough to get a pre-announcement look (with production-grade firmware) at the new Lumix S5, and Dave Pardue spent some time out on the South Carolina coast shooting with the camera and a host of L-mount lenses. To see how it fared in the field, check out Dave's Panasonic S5 Field Review Video and his sprawling array of Gallery Images.

Stay tuned for more with the Panasonic S5!