Skylum announces LuminarAI, promising efficient image editing using artificial intelligence

Skylum Software has unveiled LuminarAI, a 'revolutionary approach to photo editing.' LuminarAI leverages the power of artificial intelligence to automate many time-consuming tasks in a typical photo editing workflow, saving photographers time and effort. Skylum states that LuminarAI 'removes boring and complex tasks without sacrificing professional quality.' By automating many tedious tasks, photographers will be able to focus on the result.

Dima Sytnik, CPO of Skylum, says, 'LuminarAI will bring an entirely new, non-conventional approach to the world of photo editing, focusing on the results instead of the process. We've designed LuminarAI from the ground up to change how people interact with their images. We're really excited to see what LuminarAI can do for creatives everywhere.'

While the new software aims to automate more of the image editing process, it is not aimed solely at beginners. Rather, the software has been designed to appeal to casual and professional users alike.

In terms of editing portraits, LuminarAI includes BodyAI and FaceAI to allow for portrait refining, IrisAI to touch up a subject's eyes and SkinAI to remove blemishes and imperfections in skin.

LuminarAI includes numerous AI-powered tools for editing and retouching portraits.

For landscape photographers, the software includes the ability to add visual depth and details to the sky using Luminar's existing Sky Enhancer plus the new AtmosphereAI functionality. You can even add an all-new sky using SkyAI or add warmth to a scene with Golden Hour or Sunrays.

There are also new tools for any type of image. LuminarAI includes StructureAI to add detail and texture to an image. The software's AI technology can even help you crop and straighten your images via CompositionAI. To automatically adjust exposure and color in an image, AccentAI returns to the new version of Luminar.

Skylum promises that beautiful, finished images are only two clicks away with the increased emphasis on Templates within LuminarAI. The software analyzes the image and determines which templates will be best for an image. These edits can be applied and refined and while artificial intelligence is present throughout the entire process, the user retains complete control over the edits they make, which tools are used and how individual images are edited. The idea is to simplify the process without sacrificing the creativity of the individual.

LuminarAI will be available as a standalone application and as a plug-in for macOS and Windows. To learn more about LuminarAI, visit Skylum.com. Early-bird pricing for the new version of Luminar is available and the software comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee as soon as it starts shipping.

We will be going hands-on with LuminarAI ahead of its release this holiday season, so it will be interesting to see how effectively the new tools are with saving time without compromising in terms of creative control. Prior versions of Luminar have been undoubtedly impressive, and the increasing implementation of AI in Skylum's software has thus far been welcome.