Fujifilm introduces Instax Square SQ1 instant camera and 2 new Instax Square instant film types

Fujifilm has introduced the new analog Instax Square SQ1 Instant camera. The new instant camera captures Instax Square format instant prints that are 1.5 times the size of prints from the Instax Mini line.

The Instax Square SQ1 camera has a minimalist design and includes features such as automatic exposure and one-touch selfie mode. Of the Instax Square SQ1, Manny Almeida, Fujifilm North America's president of the Imaging Division, says, 'Instax Square SQ1 combines everything our users love about the Instax Mini's cool, modern style and functionality with the larger, vibrant output of our square format instant print film.' Almeida continues, 'We're confident that Instax Square SQ1 will fit right in with our creative, expressive user base and allow them to create compelling, new instant prints.'

Automatic exposure allows the Instax Square SQ1 to automatically measure the level of ambient light as the shutter release is pressed. The camera then optimizes the shutter speed and flash output depending upon the lighting conditions. The Square SQ1's electronic shutter ranges from 1.6s to 1/400s. The flash has an effective range of 0.3 to 2.2 meters and recycles in 7.5 seconds. The camera has slow synchro capabilities for low light situations.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 - Chalk White

The Instax Square SQ1 includes a built-in selfie mirror and the new one-touch selfie mode allows users to easily capture selfie images, even when shooting up close. The mode is enabled by rotating the lens from 'On' to 'Selfie' mode. The selfie mode shooting range is 0.3 to 0.5 meters, per Fujifilm specifications. Of the SQ1 and its new selfie mode, Los Angeles-based photographer and skateboarder Sierra Prescott says, 'I like that it's compact enough that I can take it anywhere, durable enough to toss in my backpack. And with the new, twisty selfie mode, wide enough to fit more of what I love in the frame.'

The Instax Square SQ1 uses 86mm x 72mm film with a photo size of 62mm x 62mm. The film develops in approximately 90 seconds, depending upon the ambient temperature. The SQ1's lens has a pair of components and two elements. The SQ1 uses two CR2 batteries, which are included with the camera alongside a hand strap. The Instax Square SQ1 weighs approximately 13.8 ounces (390 grams) without batteries, hand strap and film.

Alongside the Instax Square SQ1, Fujifilm is releasing a pair of new Instax Square instant film types: Instax Square Rainbow instant film and Instax Square Monochrome instant film. Fujifilm states that 'these unique, new instant film products have been designed to allow Instax Square SQ1 users to add even more creativity to their images.' Instax Square Rainbow and Instax Square Monochrome will be sold in 10-sheet packs starting this October for $15.99 and $14.99 respectively.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 - Glacier Blue

The Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 itself will be available in three color options: Terracotta Orange, Glacier Blue and Chalk White. The Instax Square SQ1 will be available in the United States in mid-October at a suggested retail price of $119.95 USD. The SQ1 will be available in Canada later this month for $159.99 CDN.