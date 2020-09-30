Sigma announces 105mm f/2.8 Macro Art lens for L-Mount and Sony E-Mount

Sigma has announced the 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art lens. This is Sigma's first prime macro lens designed exclusively for full-frame mirrorless camera systems. It offers 1:1 macro capability with its 5.5-inch working distance.

The lens has a dust and splashproof construction and weighs 25.2 oz. (715g). The lens is 5.3" (133.6mm) long, has a maximum diameter of 2.9" (74mm) and includes a 62mm filter thread. The lens barrel includes a dedicated aperture ring, plus aperture ring click switch and aperture ring lock switches. The ability to remove the clicking from the aperture ring should benefit users who want to work quietly. Further, it is an internally focusing lens, so it does not change length depending upon the focus distance.

In terms of glass, the Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art lens includes 17 elements across a dozen lens groups. The lens includes a single SLD lens, plus the front element has a water- and oil-repellant coating. Sigma's engineers focused on correcting for longitudinal chromatic aberration, which is not addressable with in-camera lens corrections. Sigma promises clear, sharp images free of 'color bleeding.' The lens also promises strong control of comatic aberration, flare and ghosting. The lens was rigorously tested during development to perform well even in backlit conditions.

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art lens

With a macro lens, bokeh performance matters as well. The team worked to ensure 'beautiful bokeh circles' and a natural-looking bokeh effect for out of focus elements in the foreground and background. The aperture diaphragm is rounded and includes nine blades.

The 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro is equipped with Sigma's Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM) for autofocus, ensuring quick and quiet autofocus performance when using either contrast detect or phase detect autofocus. The lens also supports AF+ MF and DMF functionality. If you are working within a certain focus range, the built-in three-zone focus limiter switch may prove useful. While the working distance is 5.5", the minimum focusing distance is 11.6" (29.5cm) (from the image sensor to the subject). The lens has also been designed to work with Sigma's TC-1411 (1.4x) and TC-2011 (2x) teleconverters, resulting in even higher macro magnifications of 1.4:1 and 2:1, respectively with the same working distance.

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art lens

Of the new lens, Sigma Corporation of America President, Mark Amir-Hamzeh, says, 'In order to capture the minute details of small subjects, macro lenses must meet an extremely high standard of optical precision, and the new Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art lens truly delivers. Whether you are shooting images of flowers, insects or just interesting objects around the house, the sharpness, bokeh quality and practical functionality of this lens will exceed the expectations of professionals and hobbyists alike.'

The Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art lens is expected to begin shipping in late October. The lens will be available for L-Mount and Sony E-Mount with an MSRP of $799 USD.