Sony A7S III Gallery Images: Real-world samples from Sony’s latest 12MP high-sensitivity full-frame camera

We recently subjected the Sony A7S III to our classic First Shots lab testing, and now we've finally had a chance to take it around town for some real-world gallery shooting. As such, we have a batch of real-world sample images over in our A7S III Gallery ready for pubic consumption! At this point, the majority of images have been shot at fairly low ISOs, but given the characteristically low-res and high-sensitivity nature of the A7S-series cameras, there are several ultra-high ISO images to pixel-peep as well.

FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM: 70mm, f/4.5, 1/80s, ISO 125 (exposure tweaked slightly in Photoshop)

Much like its predecessor models, the new Sony A7S III uses a unique 12-megapixel full-frame sensor, offering a very modest amount of resolving power by today's standards. And yet what the camera lacks in pixel-peeping-power, it makes up for it in dynamic range and high ISO performance. The A7S III uses a newer 12MP Exmor R full-frame sensor, which uses a back-illuminated structure, which should offer even better high ISO and noise performance than previous models, according to Sony. The A7S III offers an incredibly wide ISO range, spanning a native base ISO of 80 up to ISO 102,400. ISO levels can be further extended down to ISO 40 and up to ISO 409,600. Additionally, the dynamic range is stated to be around 15 stops. Of course, beyond stills shooting, the Sony A7S III is also a video-shooting powerhouse, with Sony going all-out with high-end 4K video recording capabilities and performance features, such as 4K up to 120fps, in-camera 4:2:2 10bit recording up to 600Mbps, and 4Kp60 16-bit RAW video out via HDMI.

FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM: 70mm, f/4, 1/125s, ISO 80



FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM: 70mm, f/8, 1/40s, ISO 409600



100% Crop (Unedited JPEG)

Be on the lookout for a range of real-world video samples from the Sony A7S III, but for now, if you want to get a feel for its image quality performance with stills, head over to our Sony A7S III Gallery Page -- unedited JPEGs and raw files await you.