Canon introduces EOS M50 Mark II APS-C mirrorless camera

Quick - what's the most popular APS-C camera on Imaging Resource over the past two years? It's the Canon EOS M50, by a long shot. Today, Canon announces the successor model in the aptly named M50 Mark II, and we're sure our readership will be interested in hearing what's new under the hood!

So let's get right to it...

Canon EOS M50 Mark II: What's new?

Introducing the Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

M50 Mark II new features include:

• Improved autofocus including eye autofocus for stills and video

• Support for vertical video shooting

• Tap video record added to the Vari-angle touchscreen

• Tap AF on LCD now enabled when looking through the viewfinder

The top deck of the M50 II is identical to the M50,

so users looking to upgrade will be in familiar territory

Otherwise, Canon reports it's basically the same camera, including the same sensor and processor. This of course isn't a bad thing, considering the M50 has been the best-selling mirrorless ILC in the US over the past few years. Given the sheer numbers of terrific cameras out there, this is an incredible distinction!

Let's take a look then at the basics that both models have in common:

• 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor

• Native ISO range of 100-25,600

• Can shoot in C-RAW format

• Up to 10 frames per second continuous shooting

• Dual Pixel CMOS AF

• 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen

• 0.39-inch OLED electronic viewfinder

• 4K UHD video recording at 24p

• Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth

So there's the Canon EOS M50 Mark II in a nutshell. To see how the predecessor performed in our testing, make sure and see our EOS M50 Review.

As with the top deck, the rear of the M50 Mark II is identical to the M50





Content creation has never been more popular or widespread, in all human history. There have been periods of creative expansion throughout history, but never with so many people participating! The internet has driven one half of this new equation, and the developing creation tools have driven the other half. (Yes, we're part of the equation too, but I'm talking about the "new" part of this equation defining this trend that is fueling our current creative fires and output.)

Looking back to the days of Andre Agassi bouncing around the courts holding a tennis racket in one hand and a Canon Rebel camera in the other, Canon has long been a big player in the assisting of all of us to get into the creative game, at any price point. The new EOS M50 Mark II represents the continuation of this goal, and we look forward to trying one out ourselves!

The Canon EOS M5 Mark II will be available near Thanksgiving of 2020 for a suggested US $600 for the body-only configuration, or US $700 when kitted with the EF-M 14-45mm lens. You can also opt for a 2-lens kit by adding the EF-M 55-200mm for US $930.