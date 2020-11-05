Taking a stroll around Atlanta with Sony’s compact A7C full-frame mirrorless camera

For those photographers wanting something small, compact and easy to carry, they have traditionally had to turn to crop-sensor cameras. If you want to go big in the sensor department with a Sony, a hefty camera usually followed. The impressive Sony RX1-series changed that game, offering an incredibly small form-factor camera yet one that houses a proper 35mm full-frame sensor. The drawback, however, was its fixed 35mm f/2 lens, which limited its versatility. (It was also quite expensive!)

Now, Sony's back once again with another option, one with a full-frame sensor and the convenience and versatility of an interchangeable lens: the Sony A7C. Essentially, Sony's managed to cram the 24MP full-frame A7 III into a camera body that's not much larger than the Sony A6600 crop-sensor camera.

Rather than the A7 III's more SLR-styled design, the A7C shares a rangefinder-like styling, with a flat top and a built-in, corner-mounted EVF. Sony's also simplified the controls somewhat over the higher-end A7 III and other A7-series. The A7C, instead, lacks a front-facing sub-command dial -- opting for just a single rear thumb dial near the thumb rest and a rotating multi-directional wheel on the back. The camera also lacks the joystick controls found on Sony's other recent full-frame models.

Despite some design simplifications, the A7C is well-versed in features and capabilities, sporting the same hybrid AF system as the A7 III, with 693 phase-detection and 425 contrast-detection AF points that cover nearly the entire area. The camera also includes real-time Eye AF tracking for people and animals, maintains 5-axis in-body image stabilization, shoots up to 10fps burst, records 4K UHD video using full-pixel readout and 6K oversampling at up to 30p, and features a flip-out vari-angle touchscreen for easier video recording.

FE 28-60mm F4-5.6: 28mm, f/8, 1/500s, ISO 100



FE 28-60mm F4-5.6: 60mm, f/5.6, 1/1000s, ISO 100

We had a short time to test-drive the new Sony A7C camera recently, and after sending it into our test lab for First Shots, I now have a selection of real-world Gallery Images to share, as well. Most images were shot using Sony's new ultra-compact FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens, though I couldn't pass up the opportunity to mount-up the FE 200-600mm lens for a bit of birding!

FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS: 500mm, f/6.3, 1/1000s, ISO 320, -0.3EV



The Sony A7C + FE 200-600mm isn't the most ideal pairing. The combo is a bit unbalanced to say the least, but it can be done!

Head on over to our Sony A7C Gallery Page for an assortment of sample images, including raw files for download.

FE 28-60mm F4-5.6: 45mm, f/5.6, 1/400s, ISO 100



FE 28-60mm F4-5.6: 60mm, f/5.6, 1/1000s, ISO 100



FE 28-60mm F4-5.6: 60mm, f/10, 1/60s, ISO 200

