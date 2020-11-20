Imaging Resource Camera of the Year 2020: Best Overall Camera!

As our big Camera of the Year week draws to a close here at Imaging Resource, there's just one last thing remaining for us to do... announce our Big Winner for 2020! It's been such a strange year for most of us in life, but fortunately the camera manufacturers have continued to deliver awesome products, and today we honor the pinnacle of these.

Some years in our awards the top spot has proven difficult for our judges in reaching a final decision, given the close competition, but fortunately here in 2020 the decision was relatively easy, and was in fact unanimous among our IR Judging Panel. Just as our loyal readers around the world later decided for themselves, we are hereby honored to present to you our Best Overall Camera award of 2020 to the highly deserving... Canon EOS R5.

Best Overall Camera 2020: Canon EOS R5

Just like our Reader's Choice pick, the Canon EOS R5 handily took the top spot for our Camera of the Year winner this year. Though a pricey camera, the EOS R5 checks so many boxes for an all-around excellent camera that it's hard not to be impressed by it. Based around an all-new high-resolution 45-megapixel sensor, the Canon R5 comes in as one of Canon's highest-resolution cameras to date. However, mating it to the same high-performance DIGIC X image processor as in the new flagship 1D X III DSLR, the high-res EOS R5 is also feature-packed for performance as well as serious video creators.

For photographers, in addition to sheer resolution and overall impressive image quality, the EOS R5 features excellent performance with up to 20fps burst shooting and a fantastic AF system. The R5 sports an updated Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with approx. 100% frame coverage, Bird Detection AF, improved Face/Eye AF for both people and animals, plus it offers nearly 6000 user-selectable AF point positions. We also can't forget one of the camera's significant new features: In-Body Image Stabilization. Notably lacking from the R and the RP, Canon finally brings IBIS technology to its mirrorless cameras with the R5 (and R6). Canon's long been a leader with excellent optically-stabilized lenses, and their debut of camera-based IBIS is off to a fantastic start with some very impressive stabilization performance: up to 8 stops of rated correction!

On the video side of things, the EOS R5 is a beast, as well, with the ability to record up to 8K, including 8K RAW recording at 30fps -- all internally. It also has 4K up to 120fps, 10-bit 4:2:2, Canon Log support and much more.

Canon EOS R5

Designed for professionals and serious enthusiasts, the Canon EOS R5 is more than up to the task for high-res creative disciplines, such as portraiture and landscapes, yet it has the performance chops to tackle high-speed action and wildlife endeavors. Plus, with excellent video features, it's a fantastic choice for those looking for seriously high-quality video.

All in all, the Canon R5 really knocks it out of the park for excellence on multiple fronts and is a worthy recipient as IR's Best Overal Camera of the Year for 2020.

Thanks so much to Canon for the generous sample loans they have provided to us through this trying year!