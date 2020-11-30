Boris FX Black Friday sale offers up to 50% discounts on software, including 25% savings on Boris FX Optics

All Boris FX products are on sale through December 4th at midnight EST as part of the company's Black Friday promotion. There are large savings to be had on software bundles including Boris FX's latest products, such as Sapphire 2021, Continuum 2021, Mocha Pro 2021, Silhouette 2020.5, Silhouette Paint 2020.5 and Optics 2021.

As part of the deal, you can save 50% on all product bundles for new perpetual licenses. Everything else, including the Boris FX Suite, is on sale for 25% off. The sale is limited to one product purchase per customer. If you opt for software via subscription, rather than perpetual license, the sale applies only to the first month of the subscription and subsequent months will be renewed at list price.

For still photographers, Boris FX Optics 2021 promises to be a strong option. As part of the ongoing Black Friday promotion, Boris FX Optics 2021 is 25% off, including both monthly and annual subscriptions. The software has been created by professional feature film VFX artists and is the 'definitive digital toolbox for photos.' Optics is designed to simulate optical camera filters, specialized lenses, film stocks, grain, lens flares, optical lab processes, color correction and more. It is available as a standalone application for macOS and Windows and can also be used as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. You can learn more about Boris FX Optics in the video below.

In total, Boris FX Optics includes 160 filters, including 75 Boris FX Sapphire filters. There are thousands of customizable presets in the software and 294 color and black and white film stocks. For quick color grading, there are 89 color grading presets from Academy Award-nominated films, including 'Apocalypse Now', 'Blade Runner', 'Saving Private Ryan' and 'Titanic'. Boris FX Optics includes a layering system and masking tools to help you selectively apply edits and customize the look of your photos. You can learn more about Boris FX Optics and download a free trial by clicking here. With the discounted price, a new license of Boris FX Optics is $111.75 USD and an annual subscription is $74.25.

If you'd like to learn more about the Boris FX Black Friday sale, click here. To learn about the company's other products, visit Boris FX.