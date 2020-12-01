Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Macro Gallery: Images from the close-up and far away world

Do I feel more artistic when shooting Sigma Art lenses? Yes. Why? I’m not entirely sure, but think the repeated experience of the quality and craftsmanship must play at least some part. I just get a little bit more excited when we find out one’s arriving in our lab.

There’s every reason to buy a lens for a specific purpose (landscape, portrait work, macro, etc), and then there’s every reason to break those rules and try the lens on whatever happens along or suits your creative fancy.

This is a very fun thing to do, and even more so for me with Sigma Art lenses. (They didn’t pay me to say that…. they just lent me the lens, same as most all other lens makers do.) The 105mm f/2.8 Art lens is a macro lens, meaning that it's made for shooting things super-close-up, but that doesn't mean it's the only thing it's potentially good for.

So in this gallery, you WILL see some macro shots. I wouldn’t be doing my job for you if there weren’t any. And yes, the lens certainly excels at it to my eye, and while I find macro work very challenging (nailing focus, avoiding blur from movement, etc) it’s also very refreshing to try. I mean, there’s a whole 'nother world down there to capture!

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Art: Up close and personal

I was on the coast at the time the lens arrived, and I eventually had to stand back up, stretch, move out of macro-land and move around some. So armed with only one focal length (albeit a very hand one for many purposes) I aimed to reign in a variety of images beyond macro for you to ponder through the eyes of this new Art lens.

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Art: Variety from the natural world

I get different artistic impulses with different lenses. With this one, I kept feeling compelled to shoot things that looked like they might belong in an advertisement. Maybe it's just confidence in the product, but it certainly felt reassuring in its performance and image quality.

Do I still feel more artistic when I shoot with Sigma Art lenses? Yes, I most certainly do.

See more images in our full Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Gallery!