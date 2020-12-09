Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is a great take on Nikon’s classic wide-angle zoom: See our in-depth Field Test

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Nikkor Field Test

Nikon released the 14-24mm f/2.8G lens for F mount way back in 2007 alongside the 24-70mm f/2.8G ED lens. With impressive performance, both zoom lenses have earned places in many photographers' kits. The 14-24mm f/2.8G has a few drawbacks, however, among them its inability to natively accept filters and its heavy construction. With the advent of the mirrorless Nikon Z system and the advantages the new Z mount has to offer, Nikon has revisited its classic 14-24mm f/2.8 lens with the new Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Nikkor.

The new wide-angle Z lens is much lighter than the F mount version and accepts 112mm screw-in filters using the larger of two included removable lens hoods. These reasons alone are enough to motivate Nikon Z users to opt for the native Z version of the lens rather than adapt the F mount 14-24mm f/2.8 zoom. However, there's a lot more to like about the Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Nikkor lens than its new form factor.

The 14-24mm f/2.8 S has excellent build quality, including weather resistance. The lens weighs only 1.4 pounds (650g), which is nearly a full pound lighter than the 14-24mm f/2.8G. Like the 24-70mm f/2.8 S and 70-200mm f/2.8 S VR, the 14-24mm f/2.8 S includes an OLED information panel on the top of the lens, plus an L-Fn button and programmable control ring. It's a very well-designed, well-constructed lens.

Shot on a Nikon Z6 II. 20.5mm, f/11, 1.6s, ISO 100. This image has been converted and processed to taste in Adobe Camera Raw.

The same excellent engineering applies to the interior. The lens has 16 elements in 11 groups, including 4 ED elements and a trio of aspherical lens elements. The 14-24mm f/2.8 S also includes Nikon's ARNEO and Nano Crystal coatings. The result is great sharpness and well-controlled aberrations.

Shot on a Nikon Z7. 18mm, f/10, 8s, ISO 64.

I was able to test the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S paired up with both the Nikon Z7 and the new Z6 II camera bodies. In addition to evaluating the lens itself, Nikon sent along a 112mm circular polarizing filter. To see how the lens fared during testing and to learn how it differs from and improves upon its predecessor, read my Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Field Test. As always, you can also download an assortment of RAW and JPEG files from our Gallery Page.