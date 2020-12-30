Happy Birding in the New Year from your friends at Imaging Resource (video)

In late November we were treated to a precious few weeks with the new Olympus 150-400mm f/4.5 Pro lens, and I was able to coax my colleagues into letting me borrow it for a few days. I was working on a larger project encompassing several products from the OM-D system, and in the process decided to pull some of the project assets and create a Happy New Year video for our readers and viewers out there around the world.

It’s been a tough year for most all of us, and we’re ever-hopeful and feel positive that 2021 will be a much better year all around. With that said, we wish you much peace and happiness, and awesome shooting experiences in the New Year!

Cheers,

-Your friends at Imaging Resource