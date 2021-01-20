Irix announces 45mm f/1.4 manual focus lens for Fujifilm GFX system

After being teased by Irix, the company has officially announced the Irix 45mm f/1.4 for Fujifilm G mount. The 36mm equivalent prime is a high-speed manual focus lens for the medium format GFX system.

45mm is a great focal length on the GFX system, as is evidenced by Fujifilm's own GF 45mm f/2.8 R WR lens. While the Fujifilm lens has the benefit of autofocus, the new Irix optic trades AF for a much faster maximum aperture. With the fast aperture and the large image sensor size in GFX system cameras, the lens promises a shallow depth of field. Irix states that the lens delivers a 'smooth transition between individual focus areas.' Behind the promised background separation and smooth bokeh is a nine-bladed rounded aperture diaphragm.

Irix promises 'impressive image resolution' as well. The lens includes 11 lens elements in 9 groups, including a single aspherical lens element. The lens also includes a single ED lens element.

In terms of build quality, the 45mm f/1.4 lens features Irix's 'dragonfly' finish. A 'dragonfly' finish means the lens has reinforced construction using metal components, a scratch-resistant finish, an anti-slip focus ring, weather sealing, and comes standard with a rigid carrying case. Per Irix, weather sealing is in five key areas.

The lens weighs 1,120 grams and is 144mm in length. The lens focuses internally, so the length does not change during focusing. The maximum diameter of the lens is 87mm, and its filter thread is 77mm. Concerning focusing, the focus ring has 140° of throw, and the lens can focus as close as 0.4 meters.

The Irix 45mm f/1.4 focus ring has dimples, 140° of throw and allows the user to lock the focus at a specific position.

Of the focus ring itself, Irix says, 'We have developed a ring material characterized by its high mechanical strength and resistance to adverse conditions. Special texturing allows for reliable and precise focusing, and dedicated embossed dimples allow you to feel the ring's position even without looking for it.' The lens also includes a focus lock feature, allowing the user to lock the focus ring in a specific position.

Sample image shot at f/1.4. Image credit: Irix.

You can view additional sample images captured by the Irix team by clicking here. The Irix 45mm f/1.4 lens is available to order direct from Irix for just over $1,000 USD. The lens will also be available through authorized dealers, including Adorama, Amazon, and B&H. You can view a full list of Irix dealers by clicking here.

(Via FujiRumors)