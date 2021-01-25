ZY Optics announces Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 lens for Leica M with improved optics

ZY Optics has announced the launch of its Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 lens in Leica M mount. ZY Optics makes a Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 in Canon EF and a Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 III in Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E mount. However, ZY Optics states that the Leica M version has been specially redesigned for Leica M camera systems and supports rangefinder coupling for focus assistance. The new Leica version has improved image quality as well and has a new optical formula.

The improved optical formula includes 11 elements in 8 groups, whereas the mirrorless 'mark III' version has 10 elements in 7 groups. The new element is an extra-low dispersion element designed to suppress color fringing and chromatic aberrations. ZY Optics promises strong sharpness across the entire focus range. The mark III has 11 aperture diaphragm blades, whereas the Leica M version has 9. Nonetheless, ZY Optics promises 'soft and enticing bokeh' and 'soft and perfectly circular bokeh.'

ZY Optics Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 (Leica M) lens. Image credit: Richard Wong

Leica cameras feature a unique Rangefinder Coupling system. The new M version 'is designed to perfectly support the Leica cameras' rangefinder system to achieve a more accurate, convenient, and quicker focusing performance through the camera's viewfinder.'

ZY Optics Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 (Leica M) lens construction diagram

The manual focus lens can be converted into an AF lens when used on Nikon Z and Sony E camera users. With third-party adapters, M-mount manual lenses, including this new ZY Optics one, can be turned into AF lenses. ZY Optics specifically mentions the Megadap MTZ11 and Techart TZM-01/LM-EA7 adapters. With these adapters, the Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 M mount lens can be used with AF-S, AF-C, AF-F, Face/Eye-detect AF, and IBIS systems. You can see the lens and adapters in action in the video below.

The ZY Optics Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 M-mount lens weighs 1.38 lb. (675g). The lens is 3.46" (88mm) long and has a maximum diameter of 2.95" (75mm). The lens has a 75mm filter thread. The lens has focus markings in imperial and metric measurements, including depth of field markings. The lens is available in two finishes, black, and silver, and has a decidedly 'Leica' look to its font and markings. The aperture control ring near the front of the lens has smooth rotation.

Sample image shot at f/0.95. Image credit: Zheng Xiao Han

You can purchase the Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 (Leica M) lens directly from ZY Optics for $799.