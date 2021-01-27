Fujifilm unveils refreshed X-E4, a weather-sealed XF 27mm prime and a super-compact 70-300mm zoom

Click here to read our Fujifilm X-E4 Preview

In addition to announcing an all-new 100-megapixel, medium-format GFX 100S camera and a new GF 80mm prime lens at their Global X-Summit 2021 event , Fujifilm also unwrapped a trio of new products for its X Series lineup. On the camera side of things, Fujifilm has unveiled a refreshed X-E4 rangefinder-style mirrorless camera, which, in addition to offering a sleeker redesigned exterior, gains Fujifilm's latest imaging pipeline and updated performance features. Furthermore, there are two new X-mount lenses joining the family, a redesigned XF 27mm f/2.8 prime and an all-new XF 70-300mm compact telephoto zoom lens.

The new Fuji X-E4, as the name suggests, is the successor to the X-E3 from 2017. Much like the X-T4, X100V and the new X-S10, the new X-E4 gains Fujifilm's latest-generation imaging pipeline in the form of its 26.1-megapixel X-Trans 4 BSI CMOS image sensor and quad-core X Processor 4 image processor. Not only does the new X-E4 gain some image resolution over the 24MP X-E3, but it also includes much improved AF performance with more AF points (425 hybrid AF points compared to 325), faster AF speeds and new features like Face and Eye-Detection Tracking AF. It can also shoot faster, too, with continuous burst rates at full-resolution climbing up to 20fps with the electronic shutter.



Updated video recording features are another highlight improvement with 4K video (both DCI and UHD) up to 30p, with longer recording times, 4:2:2 10-bit video via its HDMI port, Full HD at up to 240fps and more.

On the outside, the overall design of the X-E4 is, indeed, similar to the predecessor, offering a compact and lightweight rangefinder-style shape with a built-in corner-mounted electronic viewfinder. The styling, meanwhile, gets a slight refresh, with the X-E4 taking some design cues from the sleeker, sharper X100V camera. In fact, in many ways, the X-E4 is an interesting alternative to the X100V; for those looking for a highly-portable rangefinder-style camera, such as the X100V, but want to have the versatility and flexibility of interchangeable lenses, the X-E4 could be the ideal choice -- it's less expensive as well!



Other refreshed features include a new Program Mode setting on the main camera dial, repositioned controls and a new 180-degree tilting LCD touchscreen -- a pleasing upgrade over the fixed LCD of the predecessor model.

The Fujifilm X-E4 is set to go on sale in March with a body-only retail price of $849.95 USD and $1,050 CDN. The X-E4 will also be sold in a kit configuration with the new XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR lens for $1049.95 and $1,300 CDN. For more details on the new camera, check out a full product tour on our Fujifilm X-E4 Preview.

In addition to the sleek, new X-E4, Fujifilm has also updated one of its smallest and lightest X-mount lenses, the XF 27mm f/2.8 pancake lens. As the new letters in the lens' model name indicate, the refreshed XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR lens is now weather-resistant and features a dedicated aperture ring (hence the "R" lettering designation). The aperture ring allows for more easier manual control over the aperture setting with labeled whole-stop aperture markings as well as locking "A" setting for auto-aperture modes.

Optically, the updated XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR remains unchanged from the original version, comprised of just seven elements in five groups, and includes a single aspherical element to help combat spherical aberration, field curvature and distortion. The lens also uses a DC motor for fast, precise AF performance.

Weighing in at a meager 3 ounces (84g) and measuring only 0.91 in. (23mm) long, the XF 27mm pancake prime is one of the thinnest and most compact lenses in Fuji's XF lens family. With the addition of weather-sealed construction, the new XF 27mm f/2.8 lens can handle dust and moisture, as well as temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C). With its unobtrusive and easy to carry design, the new XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR lens is an ideal pairing for street and travel photographers looking for a reliable, weather-sealed lens with a natural, nearly-35mm-eq. field of view (FOV is approx. 41mm in 35mm equivalencies).

The new XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR lens is expected to be available in March 2021 at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $399.95 USD and $520 CDN.

When it comes to native telephoto zoom options for the Fujifilm X-mount system, the overall selection is rather sparse, with XF lineup consisting of the pricey mid-telephoto 50-140mm f/2.8 OIS WR lens, the XF 55-200mm f/3.5-4.8 R LM OIS long-zoom lens, and the also-pricey and large 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 OIS WR lens. Fujifilm aims to address a gap in the lineup with the new XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens.

Offering a highly versatile 107-457mm-eq. zoom range but in surprisingly lightweight and compact form factor, the new XF 70-300mm lens is an excellent choice for those wanting a capable outdoor sports and wildlife lens that won't weigh them down. For even more telephoto performance, the XF 70-300mm is also compatible with Fujifilm's 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters. With the 1.4x TC attached, the zoom range is extended out to a maximum of 630mm-eq, while the 2x TC will boost you out to an impressive 914mm-eq. focal length.

Despite being comprised of 17 total lens elements in 12 groups, including one aspherical element and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, the XF 70-300mms weighs just 1.27 lb. (580g) and is only 5.21 in. (132.5mm) in length. Plus, the lens has a weather-sealed construction, too, and features built-in optical image stabilization -- with up to 5.5 stops of correction. The lens is also compatible with body-based image stabilization systems, such as those in the X-T4 and X-S10, to add full five-axis image stabilization performance.

For swift AF performance, the XF 70-300mm lens uses a linear motor drive for fast and nearly-silent AF operation. The lens focuses down to just 32.6 in. (83mm), offering a magnification ratio of 0.33x. When used with the 2x teleconverter, the maximum magnification is boosted to 0.66x (the 35mm equivalent of 1:1 magnification), making it essentially a macro lens!

With the WR designation, the XF 70-300mm lens is a fully weather-sealed lens with weather-resistant sealing in 10 locations throughout the lens barrel, including a gasket on the lens mount. The lens is dust- and moisture-resistant as well as capable of operating down to 14°F (-10°C) temperatures.

The Fujifilm XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR is scheduled to go on sale in March at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $799.99 USD and $1,050 CDN.