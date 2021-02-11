Create timeless love stories with Skylum’s new Luminar AI Valentine’s Day promotion

If you've wanted to take advantage of the AI power of Skylum's Luminar AI, there's no better time. Skylum has announced that Luminar AI is on sale as part of an ongoing Valentine's Day promotion.

As part of the deals, which end on February 15, new customers can save on Luminar AI and special new bundles. A single-seat license of Luminar AI is on sale for $69, a $10 savings. For a second seat, Luminar AI is on sale for $89, down from the typical $99 price.

In addition to these $10 savings, Skylum has added Luminar AI + Love Celebration Pack and Luminar AI + Luminar X + Love Celebration Pack bundles, which offer customers $20 and $60 savings, respectively. The Love Celebration pack features ten templates designed to give your images a romantic touch, including pink tones, heart-shaped bokeh, glowing warm light and more.

The ongoing Luminar AI promotion includes 10 new 'romantic' Templates

Luminar X is Skylum's new membership feature. The new bundles come with a 12-month subscription to Luminar X. This service regularly costs $99 but is $59 during the promotion. With Luminar X, you get a year of regularly delivered creative assets, access to eight photography courses, a bonus course available at purchase, ten templates per month, ten new sky textures per month, and a 15% discount on all items in the Luminar Marketplace.

Luminar AI includes many new features. The new Templates are a massive change when compared to older versions of Luminar. As soon as you select an image in Luminar AI, the software analyzes the image and suggests suitable templates. With the new Valentine's Day promotion, Luminar AI includes even more Templates.

Concerning portraits, Luminar AI includes numerous tools for automatically retouching portraits, such as Skin AI for smoothing skin and Face AI for emphasizing eyes and whitening teeth. The Sky AI feature can dramatically change your image's look and feel by replacing the sky in your image with a single click. You maintain control over lighting, haze, color temperature and more. Luminar AI automatically adjusts the rest of your photo to reflect the new sky as well, including actual reflections in water.

I'm continuing work on a Luminar AI hands-on review. But if you'd like to check it out for yourself now, now is a good time with the ongoing promotion. To learn more, visit Skylum.