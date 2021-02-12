In Other News: Contest winners galore, behind the scenes with Chris Burkard, tutorials and more

This week, our roundup article features winners from numerous photography contests, including the Sony World Photography Awards. Keeping the Sony theme, Sony published a behind-the-scenes video of Chris Burkard and his team biking across Iceland. This weekend, KGB spy cameras are being auctioned. We are also sharing a couple of tutorials. As in past weeks, we'll finish our roundup by pointing you toward a talented photographer to check out. In this case, it's Idara Ekpoh, who this week sat down with CreativeLive to discuss her portraiture.

2020 Travel Photographer of the Year winners announced

We first saw news of the results of the 2020 Travel Photographer of the Year competition over at PetaPixel. The overall winner, dubbed the Travel Photographer of the Year, is Russian photographer Vladimir Alekseev. You can see one of his winning images below.

Image credit: Vladimir Alekseev, 2020's Travel Photographer of the Year

If you'd like to see the rest of the winners, click here. If you'd like to enter the 2021 edition of the contest, entries open in April. You can learn more about the competition by visiting this website.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award winners

The Natural History Museum in London has announced the People's Choice Award winners for its 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. We saw this announcement over at DPReview.

'A fire line leaves a trail of destruction through woodland near the border of the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Cape York, Queensland, Australia.' Image credit: Robert Irwin

The winner is a familiar face, as it is the late Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin. Of his victory, Irwin says, 'I am incredibly excited to win the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award. For me, nature photography is about telling a story to make a difference for the environment and our planet. I feel it is particularly special for this image to be awarded, not only as a profound personal honor but also as a reminder of our effect on the natural world and our responsibility to care for it.'

Irwin's winning image and the additional four shortlisted images will be on display until August 1 when the Natural History Museum in London reopens. To see the other beautiful images and learn more about the competition, click here.

Sony World Photography Awards National Awards winners announced

This week, DPReview shared a slideshow highlighting National Awards winners from the latest Sony World Photography Awards. More than 330,000 images were submitted from 220 territories to the 2021 competition. Of those 330,000 images, 165,000 qualified for the Open Competition, from which the World Photography Organization selects National Awards Winners.

Winner, National Awards, 2021: 'Geneva Under Thunder' by Raphael Barbar (Switzerland)

To see all the National Awards winners, click here. Later this month, the professional finalists and shortlist will be announced. In March, Open category winners will be announced. Finally, overall winners will be announced this April. The contest is free to enter. For additional information about the competition, click here.

Behind the scenes of the Chris Burkard's film 'A Line in the Sand'

Sony Alpha Universe shared a behind the scenes look at Chris Burkard's film, 'A Line in The Sand.' The film follows Burkard and his team capturing a bike trip across Iceland. The trip was full of many beautiful moments and some challenges too.

You can check out the original film below. Back in 2015, we interviewed Burkard about photographing in and around water. If that sounds up your alley, there are tons of great tips in the interview.

KGB spy cameras auctioned

On February 13, Julien's Auctions will be auctioning a variety of Cold War relics, including a variety of KGB artifacts, such as spy cameras. Of the more than 400 lots available, there are numerous photographic items, including a camera hidden in a packet of cigarettes, a camera inside a pack of cards, and even a ring with a built-in camera. PetaPixel has a great article discussing some of the interesting photo-related items. It's well worth checking out. If you've ever wanted to buy a KGB spy jacket with a tiny button camera, now's your chance.

Cold War-era KGB spy ring

OnSet with Daniel Norton: Adding color gels to your portraits

Photographer Daniel Norton released a new episode of his 'OnSet' video series this week. In the 297th video, Norton discusses color theory and how to use gels on lights to add emotion to your portraits.

How to remove anything in Photoshop

PhotoshopCAFE published a tutorial on how to remove any subject from a background in Photoshop. The tutorial could prove very useful for photographers trying to create composites or simply change an image's background.

Photographer you should check out: Idara Ekpoh

Continuing its ongoing 'Black Women Photographers x CL' conversation series, CreativeLive spoke with Nigerian-American portrait photographer Idara Ekpoh. Ekpoh's art is focused on celebrating black women and their stories. To learn more about Black Women Photographers, click here. You can also follow Ekpoh on Instagram to stay up to date with her work.