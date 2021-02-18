Nikon announces update for Z6 II and Z7 II, adds 4K/60p to Z6 II and Blackmagic RAW to Z6 II/Z7 II

Nikon has announced that a new firmware update for the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z7 II mirrorless cameras will be available next Thursday, February 25. Firmware version 1.10 will add support for RAW video output to Blackmagic Design external recorders for both cameras. The firmware also improves Eye-Detection autofocus performance for the cameras. Finally, the Z6 II will receive promised 4K UHD/60p video recording with the new update.

Regarding RAW video output to Blackmagic Design external recorders, users will be able to record in Blackmagic RAW format as well as ProRes RAW format. Blackmagic RAW is a new codec that promises visually lossless images ideal for high resolution, high frame rate and high dynamic range workflows. Blackmagic RAW incorporates multiple new technologies, including an advanced de-mosaicing algorithm.

Firmware version 1.10 will add Blackmagic RAW recording support to the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II cameras, provided that the user already has Nikon's optional paid RAW Video Output Upgrade installed.

Recording in Blackmagic RAW or ProRes RAW requires users to purchase the RAW Video Output Upgrade. This requires you to ship your camera to Nikon and costs $199.95 in addition to shipping costs.

If you have already purchased the upgrade before firmware version 1.10, the update will automatically add support for Blackmagic Design external video recorders. With the upcoming update, upgraded Z6 II and Z7 II cameras will fit into even more video-recording workflows. Further, for users recording in ProRes RAW using the Atomos Ninja V external recorder, Nikon states that the ISO settings and color temperature controls added to Apple Final Cut Pro version 10.4.9 and later are supported.

For more information on Nikon's RAW Video Output Upgrade, click here

Concerning Eye-Detection AF improvements, Nikon states that human subjects' eyes are detected 'even when the face of the subject is smaller in the frame than with Ver. 1.00.

When Nikon released the Z6 II and Z7 II cameras this past fall, only the latter included 4K/60p video recording. Nikon promised that the Z6 II would receive a free update in February to add 4K/60p recording. Sure enough, Nikon is keeping its promise and Z6 II owners will be able to record 4K/60p video starting next week.

The original Z6 and Z7 cameras received regular and impressive firmware updates following their launch in 2018, and we expect more of the same with the Z6 II and Z7 II.

If you'd like to learn more about the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II cameras, click the links below to read our in-depth Field Tests: