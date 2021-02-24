Capturing wildlife with the Olympus OM-D Camera System (video)

As most of our readers are well aware, capturing wildlife in meaningful ways is not the easiest of endeavors. It is, in fact, often a great challenge, and yet generally well worth the effort when you get it right. Having a seasoned, effective camera system can make all the difference, and the OM-D System from Olympus has become one of my own personal favorite systems after 8 years of reviewing cameras and lenses for you here at IR.

OM-D gear strikes a terrific balance between achieving good image quality and providing excellent features on one hand, while also staying reasonable in weight and cost on the other. It's a tricky balance that most gear makers strive for, and each goes about it in differing ways, striving for excellence in their own unique sets of features and accommodations. Ultimately only you, the end user, can decide which system best fits your needs. Our job as reviewers is to put each system through its paces, tell you the drawbacks, and also bring out the best that each system really offers in both the lab and the real world we all shoot in.

In the video below, I've spent time in four intriguing locations with ample wildlife opportunities, in order to stretch this system's capabilities across both still photography and videography. I'll explore the system as relates to its overall weight in the field, weather sealing, autofocus prowess for tricky birds in flight, long focal length video, and the strengths of the overall image stabilization system. I'll also take a look at some specialty features such as Pro Capture, and will include ample images from the new 150-400mm f/4.5 PRO lens as well.

Thanks for watching, everyone! The images from this video can be explored in our Olympus E-M1X Gallery.

[A special note that this film was sponsored by Olympus, yet we penned the script and were given complete editorial freedom in the video and commentary.]