New Sony A7S III firmware update adds S-Cinetone

Sony announced the FX3 cinema camera this week. The new camera is similar in size and shape to something like the Sony A7S III. Still, the FX3 has controls, features and expandability catered toward solo video shooters rather than photographers and hybrid shooters. One cool video feature that the FX3 has is its S-Cinetone color profile. On Tuesday, this was an advantage the FX3 has over the A7S III. That's no longer the case with a new Alpha 7S III firmware update.

S-Cinetone is a video look that Sony introduced in the FX9 camera. The cinematic look of S-Cinetone is built upon color science in Sony VENICE. Sony states, 'Whereas VENICE and s709 provides images close to the film color found in movie and drama productions, 'S-Cinetone' provides images with a more cinematic look in tone and color for the video world. As a result, you can create richer content compared to conventional processing.' S-Cinetone is designed to produce film-like colors and pleasing skin tones.

The Sony A7S III now has S-Cinetone with today's firmware update

The base curve of S-Cinetone is BT.709, but Sony has adopted 'some essences of film-tone.' S-Cinetone has high contrast in low luminance levels and low contrast tone in high luminance levels. The black level of S-Cinetone is lower than s709 and R709. Specifically, S-Cinetone's black level is 1.5% video level, so it's a bit lower than traditional video. S-Cinetone's dynamic range is 460%, which is lower than that of S-Log3.

Regarding colors, Sony writes, 'Skin color is the most valued color, and the total color reproduction characteristics of S-Cinetone are natural. However, because of the curve, the reproduction of colors changes, depending on their levels. For instance, if you shot objects with a slightly darker exposure, colors tend to be reproduced more richly colored.'

In addition to adding S-Cinetone, firmware version 2.00 for the A7S III adds supports for Active Steady Shot during S&Q Frame Rate recording. The firmware update also fixes a handful of bugs. You can learn more here. To download the firmware update, click here. The firmware update can be performed on macOS or Windows, although Sony notes that macOS Big Sur is not supported.