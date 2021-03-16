Introducing Image Creators Network: Connecting you with the world of photography

We're excited to announce that Madavor Media, publisher of Imaging Resource, has just launched Image Creators Network, a new website that connects you to the latest trends and technology in the art of imaging.

Madavor Media owns several publications for the imaging enthusiast, for both still photographers and cinematographers. The goal of Image Creators Network is to bring all of these amazing articles, reviews, contests, tutorials, videos and more under one roof. At Image Creators Network, you'll find the latest gear reviews and news from Imaging Resource, as well as the latest articles from our sibling publications Outdoor Photographer, Digital Photo, Digital Photo Pro and HDVideoPro.

Want some inspiration and techniques on nature, travel and wildlife photography? Outdoor Photographer has you covered. Ready to expand your digital photography skills and learn about the latest photo trends? Check Digital Photo. For the professional looking for studio and business advice, creator profiles and advanced techniques, Digital Photo Pro is the home for that. And for video creators of all levels, HDVideoPro has you covered for all things cutting-edge in the world of video.

At Image Creators Network, you'll also find quick access to all of our current photography contests from across Madavor's photo titles, plus all of our various videos covering gear reviews and technology concepts. We also have a new ICN monthly newsletter to help you stay up-to-date on all new articles, reviews, contests and more!

We hope that Image Creators Network will help you discover inspiration, tools and insights to improve your photography!