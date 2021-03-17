Panasonic announces firmware updates for Lumix S1H, S1, S1R, S5 and BGH1 cameras

Panasonic has announced the release of firmware updates for several Lumix S series full-frame cameras, including the Panasonic S1H (version 2.4), S1 (2.0), S1R (1.8) and S5 (2.2). Panasonic is also releasing an update for its BGH1 box-style Micro Four Thirds camera, bringing that camera to firmware version 2.0.

The Panasonic S1H update, version 2.4, is releasing on March 31. In addition to existing Apple ProRes RAW recording capabilities, the update adds 5.9K RAW video data output and recording in Blackmagic RAW on the Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR. This is an industry first for a full-frame mirrorless camera. 5.9K video is recorded using the full-frame image area at 5888 x 3312 resolution at 23.98, 25 and 29.97p frame rates. Super 35mm 4K video (4128 x 2176) and Super 35mm Anamorphic (3536 x 2656) video recording is also available at frame rates up to 59.94p and 50p, respectively. In all cases, the output over HDMI is 12-bit.

Panasonic S1H

Arriving on April 6, firmware 2.0 for the Panasonic S1 adds a handful of new features, including 6K, 5.9K and 5.4K video recording in MOV format. The update also allows for C4K (4096 x 2160) video recording in MOV format up to 60p in 4:2:0 10-bit LongGOP and at up to 30p in 4:2:2 10-bit LongGOP. 4K 10-bit recording at 60p and Anamorphic (3328 x 2496) recording is available in MOV format with the new update. The S1 update adds RAW video data output over HDMI when recording 12-bit RAW video in 4K and 5.9K resolutions. Finally, Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on an Atomos Ninja V. These features require users to have the Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2, a $200 paid upgrade for filmmakers. If you have previously purchased this upgrade, you will not need to purchase it again.

For S1 users without this paid upgrade, there are still a few new features in firmware 2.0. A Dual Native ISO setting function is now included in v2.0. The update also adds the ability to remove orientation information from image files and enable Power Save Mode while the camera is powered using the optional AC adapter.

The Panasonic S1R and S5 will receive the same two lattermost functions in their version 1.8 and 2.2 updates, respectively. Users will be able to choose to add or not add orientation information to prevent unintended image rotation in playback and the option to enable Power Save Mode when using AC power. These free updates arrive on April 6.

Panasonic S5

Lastly, the Panasonic BGH1, the first Lumix box-style camera designed for professional use, is receiving version 2.0 firmware on March 24. The update adds an IP streaming functionality to enable distant, high-quality transmission with PC over wired LAN. The BGH1 can stream 4K/60p video in H.265. IP streaming with PC (RTP/RTSP protocol) is available with 4K/60p, 4K/30p, FHD/60p and FHD/30p. Bitrates range from 6Mbps to 25Mbps using H.265. Additionally, the BGH1 firmware update adds Apple ProRes RAW recording to an Atomos Ninja V and an accompanying LUT, the option to disable orientation data, and SD formatting via PC connection. The LUT, available here, makes it easier to match colors between footage recorded with Panasonic Varicam EVA1 and GH5 series cameras. Panasonic is also updated Lumix Tether for Multicam to version 1.1, allowing for control of the BGH1 during IP streaming. This software update arrives on March 24.